How much cash have Franken, Grassley raised?

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Good morning, campaign finance aficionados.

The latest fundraising reports in Iowa's U.S. Senate race show Democrat Mike Franken significantly outraised Republican Chuck Grassley in the most recent filing period, but Grassley has four times as much money in the bank.

Franken raised more than $1.7 million from May 19 through June 30, while Grassley raised $609,000. Over the course of the entire campaign, Grassley has raised about $6.1 million and Franken has raised $4.6 million.

And Grassley has $4 million in the bank compared to Franken's $1.1 million.

The new fundraising numbers are the latest snapshot of the race, where Grassley is seeking his eighth term.

Over the weekend, the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Grassley leading Franken by 8 percentage points, 47% to 39%. While Grassley is leading, the margin is narrower than any Iowa Poll matchup since he was first elected in 1980.

Read Chief Politics Reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel's story here for more fundraising numbers, including for Iowa's four U.S. House races.

This is Stephen, eagerly anticipating the new campaign finance reports for state candidates, which are due today. Stay tuned for that. You can ask me your campaign finance questions at sgrubermil@registermedia.com.

And don't worry, we'll have more Iowa Poll results for you soon. Subscribe to this newsletter here so you don't miss them.

