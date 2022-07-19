ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Simmons Pet Food expanding operations in Kansas

By KNSS Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7SUf_0gkDqr3H00
Photo credit Getty

Simmons Pet Food is expanding in Kansas, investing $115 million and adding 117 jobs.

The company announced that a 750,000 foot distribution hub will be built in Edgerton.

And in Emporia they plan to build a fourth high-speed canning line, added to the company’s already existing facility.

Both projects are part of the company’s $500 million strategic growth plan.

Simmons is the leading private-label and contract manufacturer of wet pet food in North America.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

82% of Kansas counties in ‘High’ COVID-19 spread rate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The virus responsible for causing sickness across the world and introducing many people to the wonders of face masks is on the uptick in Kansas. Newly released data for the date range of July 9 to the 15 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that COVID-19 infections have reached the “High” infection rate level in 89 out of 105 Kansas counties or around 82%.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

CDC: Masks recommended for Sedgwick, 40 other Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Sedgwick County is one of the counties. The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Tripp among Kansas Lottery promotion finalists

TOPEKA – The first four finalists in the Kansas Lottery’s “Cosmic Cash” second-chance promotion have been selected! There are still six winners left to be drawn in the promotion for a chance to win up to $75,000!. The first four finalists are:. ●Larry Basnight of Mission.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Emporia, KS
Business
Emporia, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Edgerton, KS
Local
Kansas Business
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
biztoc.com

The Ned NoMad Opens In Manhattan

Situated in the 1903 Beaux Arts Johnston Building, it has risen from the site of the scene-making Nomad Hotel, which closed during the pandemic. The Ned NoMad has stepped into this dark, dramatic and already rather clubby space and taken it to another level.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Kansas’ biggest lake party happening Saturday

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dam Jam Music Festival, considered Kansas’ biggest lake party, is happening on Saturday, July 23, in El Dorado. The one-day event features several country artists, on-site activities, a car show fundraiser to benefit the Beauties and Beasts animal rescue, a cornhole tournament with a $1,000 payout, a beach within walking distance, and a variety of food vendors.
EL DORADO, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simmons Pet Food
Kansas Reflector

We’re melting as we banter about the weather in Kansas

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Let’s talk about...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas to host Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. – KANSASWORKS will host a statewide virtual job fair on July 20th 12, starting at 8 A.M through 5 P.M. Kansas has been conducting virtual job fairs since the beginning of 2020 with hundreds of employers and job seekers participating. Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to:
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

CDC: People in 41 Kansas counties should be wearing masks indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Kansans in dozens of counties, including the Wichita area, should be wearing masks in indoor public spaces. As of Thursday, 41 counties were in a "high" community level, a determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities. At a high...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansans cool off in the salt mines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - In Hutchinson Kansas today, people gathered at the Salt Mines trying to beat the heat. With highs up to 107 degrees today, this might be the coolest place in Kansas. One Strataca visitor, Angelia Steiner said, “If we were upstairs, we'd probably be either indoors or...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas businesses cutting hours due to extreme heat

Dangerous heat raises concerns about strain on grid, potential power outages. Should we be concerned about this heat wave? Overall, energy experts say, we’re in good shape, for now. Updated: 5 hours ago. After a DJ fired from KDGS said on Facebook that he was sexually harassed by Greg...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy