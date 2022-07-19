Simmons Pet Food expanding operations in Kansas

Photo credit Getty

Simmons Pet Food is expanding in Kansas, investing $115 million and adding 117 jobs.

The company announced that a 750,000 foot distribution hub will be built in Edgerton.

And in Emporia they plan to build a fourth high-speed canning line, added to the company’s already existing facility.

Both projects are part of the company’s $500 million strategic growth plan.

Simmons is the leading private-label and contract manufacturer of wet pet food in North America.