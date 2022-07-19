ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita offers relief from high temperatures

By KNSS Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CllGG_0gkDqqAY00
Photo credit Getty

With the Wichita area facing high temperatures for the next week, the City of Wichita is working to provide relief to residents in need.

Beginning Tuesday, July 19, residents may ride Wichita Transit for free until the end of the day through Saturday, July 23. City buses and trolleys have air conditioning and Wi-Fi, and residents are invited to utilize buses as a way to beat the heat. Officials will reevaluate on Friday, July 22 to extend free rides.

The ICT Street Team will continue to be out at various times daily checking on people, passing out cold water and electrolyte packets and addressing any medical concerns as they arise. The Wichita Homeless Outreach Team will also be passing out water and connecting unhoused residents with open shelters and services.

Wichita Public Libraries are always a great respite for any extreme weather – our libraries have AC, technology, comfortable seating, have water fountains, and an endless supply of learning and entertainment for all ages.

The city’s three Neighborhood Resource Centers are participating in Alliance of Overlooked Neighbors’ Hydration Awareness Month event that goes through July 24.

The Neighborhood Resource Centers have water and air conditioning for anyone who needs it. You can find neighborhood resource centers at:

- Atwater, 2755 E 19th St N.

- Colvin, 2820 S Roosevelt St

- Evergreen, 2601 N. Arkansas

Park and Recreation centers also welcome the public to come cool off.

Residents are encouraged to stay inside as much as possible, hydrate regularly, and ensure pets also have access to shelter and water.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

House burns in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was able to quickly put out a house fire in east Wichita on Friday morning. The fire was in the 300 block of South Hillsdale Drive, near Kellogg and 143rd Street East. The first fire crews arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and found flames coming from the […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
State
Arkansas State
KNSS Radio

Highs to approach 110 F as dangerous heat intensifies in the Plains

There are no signs of Mother Nature throttling back on the heat anytime soon across the interior West and High Plains. In fact, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the most sizzling conditions yet this summer season are expected to build even more this week, putting dozens of record highs in jeopardy as temperatures soar past the century mark.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Water Fountains#The Ict Street Team#Ac
KNSS Radio

WFD: Wichita apartment fire caused by careless smoking

A three alarm apartment fire Tuesday night in west Wichita caused $2 million in damage. It began around 6:20 p.m., at the Aspen Park Apartments, in the 8400 block of W Central. Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz says investigators determined that a resident had been smoking on a balcony and carelessly discarded the cigarette which caused the blaze.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Wichita officers receive additional discipline in texting scandal

Three Wichita police officers have been suspended after they exchanged inappropriate messages with several other law enforcement officials, according to city officials. City Manager Robert Layton ordered that the officers be suspended for 15 days, rejecting interim police chief Lemuel Moore's planned eight-day suspensions as too little. Layton said the...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KAKE TV

Wichita police warn of increased traffic enforcement Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies in stepping up traffic enforcement on Wednesday. WPD said on Facebook that "Operation Impact" is a 24-hour "multijurisdictional enforcement effort aimed at dangerous driving violations." As part of the operation, the department's traffic section will focus on Meridian, Kellogg and K-254, the post said.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Around 100 cats taken from Mulvane hoarding situation, fosters needed

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, July 14, Sedgwick County Animal Control (SCAC) became aware of a potential hoarding situation in Mulvane. Since then, they have taken around 100 cats, an unknown number of dogs, and a pig, from the property. According to Sedgwick County, “They were living in unsanitary conditions that posed a clear […]
MULVANE, KS
KWCH.com

Vehicle linked to armed robbery crashes in central Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said four people suffered minor injuries following a chase and two-vehicle crash near Central and Hillside. Officers were called to an armed robbery on South Broadway around 7 p.m. on Thursday. A short time later, an officer from Patrol East spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and a short chase ensued.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Wichita is so full of rage, it now has a second business designed for smashing stuff

Wichita has so much rage to release, so much steam to burn off that it’s just added a second smash business. Let’s Smash opened Friday at 917 W. Douglas in Delano, taking over a space next door to Ruben’s Mexican Grill that was most recently occupied by the short-lived Cafe XPress. The business, which allows people to unleash pent-up anger by smashing and breaking things, is the second such spot to open in Wichita this year: ICT Rage Room opened in April at 2952 N. Arkansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

3 people injured in Ottawa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people have serious injuries after two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 81 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. and about 30 miles north of Salina. The KHP said a car was heading west on Sunset Road...
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas’ biggest lake party happening Saturday

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dam Jam Music Festival, considered Kansas’ biggest lake party, is happening on Saturday, July 23, in El Dorado. The one-day event features several country artists, on-site activities, a car show fundraiser to benefit the Beauties and Beasts animal rescue, a cornhole tournament with a $1,000 payout, a beach within walking distance, and a variety of food vendors.
EL DORADO, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy