Wichita offers relief from high temperatures

Photo credit Getty

With the Wichita area facing high temperatures for the next week, the City of Wichita is working to provide relief to residents in need.

Beginning Tuesday, July 19, residents may ride Wichita Transit for free until the end of the day through Saturday, July 23. City buses and trolleys have air conditioning and Wi-Fi, and residents are invited to utilize buses as a way to beat the heat. Officials will reevaluate on Friday, July 22 to extend free rides.

The ICT Street Team will continue to be out at various times daily checking on people, passing out cold water and electrolyte packets and addressing any medical concerns as they arise. The Wichita Homeless Outreach Team will also be passing out water and connecting unhoused residents with open shelters and services.

Wichita Public Libraries are always a great respite for any extreme weather – our libraries have AC, technology, comfortable seating, have water fountains, and an endless supply of learning and entertainment for all ages.

The city’s three Neighborhood Resource Centers are participating in Alliance of Overlooked Neighbors’ Hydration Awareness Month event that goes through July 24.

The Neighborhood Resource Centers have water and air conditioning for anyone who needs it. You can find neighborhood resource centers at:

- Atwater, 2755 E 19th St N.

- Colvin, 2820 S Roosevelt St

- Evergreen, 2601 N. Arkansas

Park and Recreation centers also welcome the public to come cool off.

Residents are encouraged to stay inside as much as possible, hydrate regularly, and ensure pets also have access to shelter and water.