Besides Kelly Clarkson winning season one of American Idol, the show has launched numerous other stars into the spotlight like Carrie Underwood. Winning the fourth season of the show, the country singer went on to claim three Grammys for her first album Carnival Ride. That album alone solidified her status in country music as she had one of the biggest opening weeks of any female artist. One of the Grammys she won was for Best New Artist. Since her breakthrough performance on American Idol, Underwood continues to leave her mark on the industry, but she’s also sure to take some time for herself.

