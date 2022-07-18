ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$22,000 in one-dollar bills stolen from Cadillac Lounge strip club, owner says

By Antonia Noori Farzan, The Providence Journal
PROVIDENCE — The Cadillac Lounge has its routine down pat: Each Monday, management makes a trip to the bank to get thousands of one-dollar bills. As the week goes on, the Providence strip club will gradually trade all of  them for larger bills from customers who want to tip the dancers.

This Monday was no different. Then, just as the strip club was preparing to open for the evening, an armed robber walked in and demanded that the manager hand over the $22,000 in ones that were in the safe, according to owner Dick Shappy.

"It's somebody who knew our routine," Shappy said on Monday night.

The Cadillac Lounge typically opens at 3 p.m.

On Monday, however, "my manager called me at about a quarter of 3, and said, 'I’ve just been robbed at gunpoint," Shappy said. "And I said, 'You what?'"

The manager was counting cash when the robber walked in, Shappy said: "He had about $3,500, we’re thinking, in his hand."

The robber demanded that money, then told the manager to open the safe, Shappy said. He seemed to know the layout of the club, including where the safe was located, and that there would be money in it.

"Twenty-two thousand dollars in ones is very heavy," Shappy noted. He said that the suspect had a large bag and, after taking the money, ran out the back door and headed toward the the train tracks behind Catz Exoticwear.

On Tuesday, the Providence police announced that they had arrested Jontay Goode, 30, on a charge of first-degree robbery. Goode was an employee of the Cadillac Lounge, WPRI-TV reported.

Police told the TV station said that Goode tried to hide some of the stolen cash along nearby railroad tracks, and that officers were able to quickly recover the majority of it.

Goode appeared in District Court, Providence, on Tuesday morning, where he was ordered held without bail.  He did not enter a plea.

The club did open on Monday, but later than usual.

"I've been in the business over 30 years, but this is the first time this has ever happened," Shappy said. "I’m just happy nobody got hurt. The money can be replaced."

-With reports from staff writer Linda Borg.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: $22,000 in one-dollar bills stolen from Cadillac Lounge strip club, owner says

