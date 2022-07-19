ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Milton High School baseball standout Kilen not selected in first rounds of MLB's amateur draft

By Tom Miller Special to The Gazette
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOAYZ_0gkDqE4I00

Gavin Kilen had looked forward to this week for months, if not years.

It did not turn out as he had hoped.

The recent Milton High School graduate and top-ranked Major League Baseball draft prospect in Wisconsin was not picked in the first 10 rounds of the draft.

Kilen will likely play at least the next three seasons at the University of Louisville, the school that offered him a scholarship before he had played one high school game.

High school graduates are eligible for the MLB draft. If not signed, players are not eligible again until they play three seasons in college.

Kilen still could be picked today when rounds 11 through 20 are conducted, but there is no bonus money allotted for players drafted after the 10th round, which makes the college route a more likely scenario.

The Kilens did not respond to interview requests Monday.

Major League Baseball assigns dollar values to each draft slot in the first 10 rounds of the draft. If teams opt to exceed the bonus payment at a particular slot, the excess is subtracted from future picks. If teams sign a draftee to less than the slotted bonus, it can be added to bonuses paid to future picks.

This year, the No. 1 pick in the draft—Jackson Holliday, who was picked by the Orioles—had a slotted bonus amount of $8,842,200, according to MLB.com. The bonus amounts gradually decreased for the remaining first-round picks down to $2,485,500 for the 30th pick.

Compensation picks and Competitive Balance Round A picks—there were nine this year—had bonus slots ranging from $2,313,900 to $2,003,500.

Round 2 draftees—picks 40-66—had slotted bonuses ranging from $1,950,900 to $1,054,200.

Competitive Balance Round B and compensation picks—picks 67-80 this season—had slots ranging from $1,026,300 to $806,000.

Round 3 draftees—picks 81-106—had slotted bonuses ranging from $763,600 to $576,900.

The bonuses decrease from there through Round 10. Players picked in the 10th round—picks 287-316—had slotted bonuses of $155,700 to $149,000.

Kilen was ranked as the No. 100 prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline, No. 132 by Prospects.com and No. 185 by ESPN.

Sam Dykstra, a reporter for MiLB.com and MLB.com, named Kilen as the top draft prospect in Wisconsin in an article outlining each state’s top prospect last week.

Of Kilen, Dykstra wrote: “Don’t sleep on the Badger State, which has produced early picks like Gavin Lux, Jarred Kelenic and Noah Miller in recent years. Kilen stands out for his hand-eye coordination at the plate, helping him limit his strikeouts. He hits the ball on the ground perhaps too often, limiting his power, but he should provide value as a middle infielder.”

MLB teams are hesitant to draft high school graduates if there is a chance they will reject contract offers and go to college. If salary demands exceed the slotted bonuses, teams usually will turn to a player they know will sign at that number or less.

College players have become more popular picks than high school seniors in the past 10 seasons. Since 2012, when the bonus pool era began, 73.9% of the selections picked in the first 10 rounds were college players, according to Travis Sawchik of The Score.

From 1992-2001, 53.4% of players picked in the first 10 rounds were college players.

College players do not have the negotiating leverage that high school graduates have with college scholarship offers in their back pockets.

In addition, analytics has become a major influence in baseball. College players have more data available to teams than high school players.

The preference for college players continued in the first 10 rounds of this year’s draft. Twenty-three of the top 129 prospects in the MLB Pipeline ratings weren’t drafted in the first 10 rounds. All of them were recently graduated high school seniors.

Thirty-nine of the 316 players drafted in the first 10 rounds were shortstops—the position Kilen is projected to play.

In an interview June 6, Kilen said he would be happy to play at the University of Louisville.

“I love the people there,” Kilen said. “They’re super supportive of the college. It’s hard to say no to all of that.

“Plus the track record they have in baseball is great.”

And just before he helped the Red Hawks to a WIAA Division 1 state championship, Kilen was not talking about the MLB draft.

“I’m just going to let it happen,” Kilen said six weeks ago. “The only time I’m going to worry about it is July 17.”

It didn’t turn out as expected.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin basketball announces date for 2022 I-94 Rivalry game

Wisconsin may have a rivalry with Minnesota in football, but one of its longest rivalries in basketball is returning in 2022. The team announced when it will be playing the I-94 Rivalry on Thursday. Wisconsin will be playing Marquette on Dec. 3 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Badgers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hawkeyesports.com

Make It 3; Wisconsin Game is Sold Out

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s home football contest against Wisconsin, scheduled for Nov. 12 at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is officially sold out, the announcement was made Thursday by the UI Athletics Department. It is the third Hawkeyes’ game this season...
IOWA CITY, IA
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in New Glarus, Wisconsin

A Minnesota bar owner once landed felony charges after crossing state lines with beer from New Glarus Brewing Company. It's illegal to sell the coveted (and famously "Only in Wisconsin") Spotted Cow ale out of state. Yes, New Glarus brews are that good. But the real crime? The owner only came for the beer!
NEW GLARUS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milton, WI
Milton, WI
Sports
Milton, WI
Education
veronapress.com

Carl Miller named 2022 Wisconsin Grocer of the Year

Along with the variety of products and services Carl's stores provide, he is involved in the community. Carl and his stores participate in Adopt-a-Highway. They also run the nonprofit brat stand with all proceeds going towards the Verona youth sports groups. This is a yearly service that Carl and the Miller family participates in.
VERONA, WI
Q985

A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you. Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.
ROCKFORD, IL
wpr.org

Judge dismisses suit vs. Wisconsin over Cephus reinstatement

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018. A UW-Madison investigation found that Cephus likely assaulted her and the university expelled him. A jury acquitted...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Miller
Person
Gavin Lux
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin National Guard provides rare look at weapons training

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin National Guard on Wednesday provided an inside look at weapons demonstrations and several facilities – something that hasn't happened in decades. By Black Hawk Helicopter, it’s a scenic 45-minute ride from Milwaukee’s 128th Air Refueling Wing to Volk Field in Camp Douglas. But not long after stepping off the helicopter, booming F-16 Airplanes rolled in like a thunderstorm.
MILWAUKEE, WI
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Mlb Pipeline#Highschoolsports#Milton High School#Major League Baseball#Orioles
wuwm.com

Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.
KENOSHA, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Education
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
wibqam.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers and thunderstorms over the Plains will bring a few higher-level clouds to the region early today. Highs are expected to climb into the middle to upper 80s. SW winds will be breezy at times - ushering in the warm temperatures. Showers and storms are likely...
MADISON, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy