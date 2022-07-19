Milton High School baseball standout Kilen not selected in first rounds of MLB's amateur draft

Gavin Kilen had looked forward to this week for months, if not years.

It did not turn out as he had hoped.

The recent Milton High School graduate and top-ranked Major League Baseball draft prospect in Wisconsin was not picked in the first 10 rounds of the draft.

Kilen will likely play at least the next three seasons at the University of Louisville, the school that offered him a scholarship before he had played one high school game.

High school graduates are eligible for the MLB draft. If not signed, players are not eligible again until they play three seasons in college.

Kilen still could be picked today when rounds 11 through 20 are conducted, but there is no bonus money allotted for players drafted after the 10th round, which makes the college route a more likely scenario.

The Kilens did not respond to interview requests Monday.

Major League Baseball assigns dollar values to each draft slot in the first 10 rounds of the draft. If teams opt to exceed the bonus payment at a particular slot, the excess is subtracted from future picks. If teams sign a draftee to less than the slotted bonus, it can be added to bonuses paid to future picks.

This year, the No. 1 pick in the draft—Jackson Holliday, who was picked by the Orioles—had a slotted bonus amount of $8,842,200, according to MLB.com. The bonus amounts gradually decreased for the remaining first-round picks down to $2,485,500 for the 30th pick.

Compensation picks and Competitive Balance Round A picks—there were nine this year—had bonus slots ranging from $2,313,900 to $2,003,500.

Round 2 draftees—picks 40-66—had slotted bonuses ranging from $1,950,900 to $1,054,200.

Competitive Balance Round B and compensation picks—picks 67-80 this season—had slots ranging from $1,026,300 to $806,000.

Round 3 draftees—picks 81-106—had slotted bonuses ranging from $763,600 to $576,900.

The bonuses decrease from there through Round 10. Players picked in the 10th round—picks 287-316—had slotted bonuses of $155,700 to $149,000.

Kilen was ranked as the No. 100 prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline, No. 132 by Prospects.com and No. 185 by ESPN.

Sam Dykstra, a reporter for MiLB.com and MLB.com, named Kilen as the top draft prospect in Wisconsin in an article outlining each state’s top prospect last week.

Of Kilen, Dykstra wrote: “Don’t sleep on the Badger State, which has produced early picks like Gavin Lux, Jarred Kelenic and Noah Miller in recent years. Kilen stands out for his hand-eye coordination at the plate, helping him limit his strikeouts. He hits the ball on the ground perhaps too often, limiting his power, but he should provide value as a middle infielder.”

MLB teams are hesitant to draft high school graduates if there is a chance they will reject contract offers and go to college. If salary demands exceed the slotted bonuses, teams usually will turn to a player they know will sign at that number or less.

College players have become more popular picks than high school seniors in the past 10 seasons. Since 2012, when the bonus pool era began, 73.9% of the selections picked in the first 10 rounds were college players, according to Travis Sawchik of The Score.

From 1992-2001, 53.4% of players picked in the first 10 rounds were college players.

College players do not have the negotiating leverage that high school graduates have with college scholarship offers in their back pockets.

In addition, analytics has become a major influence in baseball. College players have more data available to teams than high school players.

The preference for college players continued in the first 10 rounds of this year’s draft. Twenty-three of the top 129 prospects in the MLB Pipeline ratings weren’t drafted in the first 10 rounds. All of them were recently graduated high school seniors.

Thirty-nine of the 316 players drafted in the first 10 rounds were shortstops—the position Kilen is projected to play.

In an interview June 6, Kilen said he would be happy to play at the University of Louisville.

“I love the people there,” Kilen said. “They’re super supportive of the college. It’s hard to say no to all of that.

“Plus the track record they have in baseball is great.”

And just before he helped the Red Hawks to a WIAA Division 1 state championship, Kilen was not talking about the MLB draft.

“I’m just going to let it happen,” Kilen said six weeks ago. “The only time I’m going to worry about it is July 17.”

It didn’t turn out as expected.