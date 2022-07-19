ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Gopher 5

11-13-17-21-33

(eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000

NORTH5

05-12-23-26-31

(five, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Powerball

14-34-36-50-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $101,000,000

