Buckeye, AZ

Weekend monsoon weather wreaked havoc in West Valley

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom downed trees to roof damage, a...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 8 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 116°F. The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. on July 21 and lasts through 8 p.m. on Friday. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 22:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; West Pinal County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108 to 115. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Globe, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 231 and 251. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 168. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 220. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Microburst destroys home during monsoon storms

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke to a woman who said her sister was inside her home on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Reservation during the storms. Family members pulled her from the rubble. She is currently recovering in the ICU.
MARICOPA, AZ
12 News

Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storm damage

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Monsoon storm destroys mobile home in the East Valley

PHOENIX — A mobile home just outside of Phoenix was destroyed by a microburst during Sunday night's Monsoon storm with the building's roof laying across the roadway. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that this was one of three homes damaged, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collapse.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ice pop bar in Tempe loses air conditioning amid extreme heat

The owner of Paleta Bar in Tempe said he is losing business because the AC was broken, and that he has lost more than 800 dollars worth of ice cream because it melted. We have reached out to the property owner, but have yet to receive a response.
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Family asking for help after monsoon storm destroys home

MESA, Ariz. — Family and friends were combing through the debris of what’s left of a trailer Monday morning after a massive monsoon storm. The storm that rolled through Sunday night blew through the property on the Salt River Reservation, leaving pieces of the home strewn all over the property.
AZFamily

Working Dogs Rescue in Phoenix damaged during powerful monsoon storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tarps were torn to shreds, cooling systems were damaged and fencing toppled over at a dog rescue near Interstate 10 and 40th Street during Sunday night’s storm. “Everything was just flying everywhere,” said Alicia Via, who is part of the foundation for Working Dogs Rescue....
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Arizona drivers impacted by thunderstorms, flash flooding

Severe thunderstorms continued to impact Arizona on Thursday after a haboob passed over the state's capital. More thunderstorms are expected across Pima and Santa Cruz counties on Friday, possibly producing strong winds and leading to local flash flooding. The National Weather Service's office in Phoenix said that showers moving through...
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Chandler to study Hunt Highway safety concerns as casino nears

Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
CHANDLER, AZ
gilaherald.com

Leftover permit-tags available for 2022 fall hunts

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2022 fall hunts. There are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13), and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.
PHOENIX, AZ

