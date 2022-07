MIDLAND, Texas — A waterline break in Midland caught the eyes of people traveling down Loop 250 on Sunday where water was spraying out of the ground high into the air. "The way the water was blowing in the air it looks like its a small hole on top so we can put a clamp around," said Carl Craigo, Utilities Director for the City of Midland. "If it's a split there's a lot more and then you have to replace a big section of pipelines so we'll get this cleaned up and then take a good look at it."

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO