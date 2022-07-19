ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, KS

Kansas non-profit to build shelter for victims of abuse

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
IOLA, Kan. – Southeast Kansas is now one step closer to getting a new emergency shelter for victims of domestic abuse.

Hope Unlimited, a new non-profit in Iola hopes to build a new shelter thanks to some help from a program that awards tax credits for donations to Missouri non-profits.

Officials say the shelter will serve people in Allen, Anderson, Neosho and Woodson counties.

“Ideally in the new shelter, we will have bigger, larger spaces like for kids and support groups and things like that. We’ll also have a place for our therapists to be so they will not have to leave to go to the mental health center to have therapy,” said Donita Garner, Child Advocacy Center Coordinator. “They can actually do therapy right there.”

More than $4 million will be split amongst 29 non-profit organizations.

