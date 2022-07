IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was shot in the back by a loaded rifle that was allegedly knocked over by her dogs in Iron County. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect, James Allen Cox, 38, on six charges after his girlfriend was shot by a rifle during an argument at their mobile home. He had an outstanding warrant from California at the time of the incident.

