FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department said technology has drastically improved the way it serves and protects the community. Since utilizing License Plate Reader Cameras in February, Fayetteville police said the cameras have helped assist in 257 felony arrests, 115 misdemeanor arrests and 54 stolen cars through the month of June. Additionally, officers said the cameras also helped with seven cars and 14 guns seized as well as locate six missing people.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO