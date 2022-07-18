DEBRIEF: What exchange students will learn in Wisconsin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are turning to plant a garden to save money on food costs this summer. Mark Thompson is the co-owner of Shoppe in Birmingham. He said the average cost of a plant is between $2 to $4 and can feed a family for a few months.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The scorching heat in recent weeks have forced of all us to find a way to keep cool, but some folks aren’t able to afford the A/C running all the time. That’s where one United Way agency comes in to assist. Temporary Emergency Services off 15th Street has given away more than hundred fans in the last six weeks. They’re not only free, but they are considered a blessing by so many.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School District is a system with around 11 thousand students. More than 78 hundred of them are scheduled to ride the bus. Now the challenge is to find drivers to carry them all. We are just mere weeks away from the start of...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 20 thousand Alabamians have died because of COVID-19. Dawn Adams is a Shelby County healthcare worker, and she said the hearts that you see represent the celebration of the lives lost to COVID-19. “We are honoring our loved ones and remembering the good times that...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Back to school giveaways are happening more often as the start of school quickly approaches. Some parents are taking advantage of the opportunity as money becomes tighter because of high inflation. PRIDE, which stands for Parents Resource Institute Drug Education, hosted its second annual Back to...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of lightning strikes occurred all across central Alabama during storms on July 21, and while most just lit up the stormy sky, one ripped a part a family home in Pinson. The Davies family say that they have heard from damage accessors, and several firefighters...
After a break in the extreme heat on Friday, temperatures will be rising again this weekend. Most areas will remain dry, with temperatures rising into the low 90s. Local school system expecting more students on free or reduced lunch program. Inflation is causing wallets to become tight. With school around...
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lightning was blamed for a fire at the Talladega College library. It happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the third floor bell tower. Talladega Fire Rescue says a mutual aid request was sent out for Lincoln Fire Department for an additional aerial unit and East Providence Volunteer Fire Department to stage for manpower. Once crews arrived, an offensive attack was attempted, but crews could not gain access into the area of the fire. The aerial was then put into service along with Lincoln’s aerial device, and after approximately three hours on scene, the fire was extinguished.
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Tamil Sangam, a cultural organization, is holding a cricket festival and tournament in Hoover this weekend. The kickoff ceremony was Friday night in Hoover. The event continues Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Hoover East Sports Complex...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama man, famous on social media for talking about his work as a truck driver, died in a semi truck accident in Kansas on July 13. 52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok where he would share what it was like out on the road. In his last video, he told his followers he wanted to make it home and one non-profit made sure that happened.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after two people were shot in West Birmingham on July 21. Police said this happened around 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of 24th Street Southwest. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers placed a tourniquet on the victim, until Birmingham Fire and rescue got to the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County has been growing steadily for several years and is now almost the fifth largest county in the state. Shelby County is no stranger to being the fifth largest county in Alabama as it’s had that spot before. In the last few years,...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Scores of firefighters from a number of fire departments gathered at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa. The one-day seminar was a continuing education forum on how to handle fire prevention and public education programs in their communities. Various speakers throughout the day talked about new techniques and publications that can be used to educate the public on fire safety and other common causes of fire hazards.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The deadly storm that killed two children in Birmingham Thursday night, included thousands of lightning strikes across Alabama. WBRC FOX6 Meteorologist Matt Daniel said the highest lightning count at one time Thursday night was around 6:30 when there were more than 3,400 lightning strikes from Pickens all the way to Talladega County.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firehouse Shelter has received a tremendous amount of donations after asking for the community’s help. On July 19, the shelter had to send people away for overnight stays because they were well over capacity. The shelter received 30 cots and over 100 pounds of laundry...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 200 teenagers throughout West Alabama are participating in a special STEAM summer camp. One hundred and ninety West Alabama kids in grades 7th through 12th are participating in a special STEAM summer camp called the Black Belt Scholars program. It has plenty of camp basics,...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts all across central Alabama are preparing for students return to the classroom. Birmingham City Schools hosted a new teacher orientation session on July 20 to make sure their staff are ready for students, even weeks before your kids return. Approximately 125 new teachers spent...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are beginning to learn more about what occurred in the air during American Airlines flight 3609 from Tampa to Nashville. The pilots were attempting to fly around some severe weather Wednesday afternoon, July 20, but they soon had to make an emergency landing in Birmingham due to severe turbulence.
CENTREVILLE, Ala, (WBRC) - Home surveillance video appears to capture a delivery truck driver urinating on a customer’s property in Centreville. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 when a FedEx driver stopped to deliver a package for the homeowner. And then, the camera on the house appears to have captured the driver urinating on the customer’s driveway.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 30-year-old woman. Officers are currently searching for Alisa Brooke Guy, 30, who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Guy’s mother contacted police Tuesday to report her daughter missing, saying she...
