DEBRIEF: What exchange students will learn in Wisconsin

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lightning was blamed for a fire at the Talladega College library. It happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the third floor bell tower. Talladega Fire Rescue says a mutual aid request was sent out for Lincoln Fire Department for an additional aerial unit and East Providence Volunteer Fire Department to stage for manpower. Once crews arrived, an offensive attack was attempted, but crews could not gain access into the area of the fire. The aerial was then put into service along with Lincoln’s aerial device, and after approximately three hours on scene, the fire was extinguished.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO