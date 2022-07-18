ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

DEBRIEF: What exchange students will learn in Wisconsin

wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Operation Games Stop" took down alleged human traffickers. New video of Poppa G's Billiards in Pelham following...

www.wbrc.com

wbrc.com

Free fans being given away to help beat the heat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The scorching heat in recent weeks have forced of all us to find a way to keep cool, but some folks aren’t able to afford the A/C running all the time. That’s where one United Way agency comes in to assist. Temporary Emergency Services off 15th Street has given away more than hundred fans in the last six weeks. They’re not only free, but they are considered a blessing by so many.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City Schools searching for additional bus drivers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School District is a system with around 11 thousand students. More than 78 hundred of them are scheduled to ride the bus. Now the challenge is to find drivers to carry them all. We are just mere weeks away from the start of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Yellow Heart Memorial to honor Alabama’s COVID-19 victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 20 thousand Alabamians have died because of COVID-19. Dawn Adams is a Shelby County healthcare worker, and she said the hearts that you see represent the celebration of the lives lost to COVID-19. “We are honoring our loved ones and remembering the good times that...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Back to School giveaway helps families fight rising inflation costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Back to school giveaways are happening more often as the start of school quickly approaches. Some parents are taking advantage of the opportunity as money becomes tighter because of high inflation. PRIDE, which stands for Parents Resource Institute Drug Education, hosted its second annual Back to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Lightning rips through a Pinson home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of lightning strikes occurred all across central Alabama during storms on July 21, and while most just lit up the stormy sky, one ripped a part a family home in Pinson. The Davies family say that they have heard from damage accessors, and several firefighters...
PINSON, AL
wbrc.com

After a break in the extreme heat on Friday, temperatures will be rising again this weekend. Most areas will remain dry, with temperatures rising into the low 90s. Local school system expecting more students on free or reduced lunch program. Inflation is causing wallets to become tight. With school around...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Lightning strike causes fire at Talladega College

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lightning was blamed for a fire at the Talladega College library. It happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the third floor bell tower. Talladega Fire Rescue says a mutual aid request was sent out for Lincoln Fire Department for an additional aerial unit and East Providence Volunteer Fire Department to stage for manpower. Once crews arrived, an offensive attack was attempted, but crews could not gain access into the area of the fire. The aerial was then put into service along with Lincoln’s aerial device, and after approximately three hours on scene, the fire was extinguished.
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

Cricket festival in Hoover this weekend

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Tamil Sangam, a cultural organization, is holding a cricket festival and tournament in Hoover this weekend. The kickoff ceremony was Friday night in Hoover. The event continues Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Hoover East Sports Complex...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Non-profit helps bring Alabama truck driver home after deadly accident in Kansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama man, famous on social media for talking about his work as a truck driver, died in a semi truck accident in Kansas on July 13. 52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok where he would share what it was like out on the road. In his last video, he told his followers he wanted to make it home and one non-profit made sure that happened.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two injured in shooting in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after two people were shot in West Birmingham on July 21. Police said this happened around 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of 24th Street Southwest. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers placed a tourniquet on the victim, until Birmingham Fire and rescue got to the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County now almost fifth largest county in Alabama

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County has been growing steadily for several years and is now almost the fifth largest county in the state. Shelby County is no stranger to being the fifth largest county in Alabama as it’s had that spot before. In the last few years,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fire Safety Summit held at Alabama Fire College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Scores of firefighters from a number of fire departments gathered at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa. The one-day seminar was a continuing education forum on how to handle fire prevention and public education programs in their communities. Various speakers throughout the day talked about new techniques and publications that can be used to educate the public on fire safety and other common causes of fire hazards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

3,400 lightning strikes at one time from Pickens Co. to Talladega Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The deadly storm that killed two children in Birmingham Thursday night, included thousands of lightning strikes across Alabama. WBRC FOX6 Meteorologist Matt Daniel said the highest lightning count at one time Thursday night was around 6:30 when there were more than 3,400 lightning strikes from Pickens all the way to Talladega County.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Black Belt Scholars learn about financial STEAM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 200 teenagers throughout West Alabama are participating in a special STEAM summer camp. One hundred and ninety West Alabama kids in grades 7th through 12th are participating in a special STEAM summer camp called the Black Belt Scholars program. It has plenty of camp basics,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

School districts already preparing for student’s return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts all across central Alabama are preparing for students return to the classroom. Birmingham City Schools hosted a new teacher orientation session on July 20 to make sure their staff are ready for students, even weeks before your kids return. Approximately 125 new teachers spent...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Surveillance video appears to capture delivery driver urinating on Bibb Co. customer’s driveway

CENTREVILLE, Ala, (WBRC) - Home surveillance video appears to capture a delivery truck driver urinating on a customer’s property in Centreville. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 when a FedEx driver stopped to deliver a package for the homeowner. And then, the camera on the house appears to have captured the driver urinating on the customer’s driveway.
CENTREVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police searching for 30-year-old missing woman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 30-year-old woman. Officers are currently searching for Alisa Brooke Guy, 30, who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Guy’s mother contacted police Tuesday to report her daughter missing, saying she...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

