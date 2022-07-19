ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Organizations move in to help Buchanan Co. residents impacted by floods

By Anslee Daniel, Slater Teague
 4 days ago

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — With flood cleanup well underway, organizations have made their way to Buchanan County to lend a helping hand. Samaritan’s Purse is one of them.

“Basically what we are doing is called a mud out,” explained Polly Gerwig of Samaritan’s Purse to News Channel 11. “We’re taking out all the mud and the water. We’re taking out all the damaged contents and when we get that done we’ll drake down the walls.”

United Way: $187K raised so far for Buchanan County flood victims

A few hours of heavy rainfall has led to days and weeks of work. Samaritan’s Purse is helping those impacted by the floods free of charge.

“A lot of them don’t have flood insurance, so we can just be hands and feet and give them some assurance,” Gerwig said.

And with all the damage that has been done, there is plenty of work to do.

“It’s going to cost a lot of money to fix this,” homeowner Stanley Ward said. “I carried flood insurance for several years. I only had like $20,000 worth of flood insurance and I had over $300,000 worth of homeowners. That flood insurance was a lot higher than the homeowners was.”

Ward said his basement was under about seven feet of water during the floods.

“It destroyed everything downstairs, the drywall all the furniture. Everything we owned was gone,” she said.

Help arrives in various forms for Buchanan Co. flood victims

Meanwhile, crews are working to clean up debris that could result in more flooding if heavy rains hit the county again.

“If it don’t get freed up, water can get in, if it rains anymore it’s going to get out in the banks again and have high water in places it don’t need to be,” said Mac Osborne, supervisor of Quality Paving.

Authorities say clearing the debris from damaged or destroyed bridges is a priority, but it could take months or even a year to finish cleaning up.

WJHL

Buchanan Co. victims say recent floods were worse than 1977 disaster

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County is no stranger to natural disasters. Parts of the county were rocked by floods that destroyed dozens of homes earlier in July, prompting several agencies and hundreds of volunteers to respond. Less than a year earlier in August 2021, the county – and specifically the Hurley area – […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Buchanan Co. animal shelter prepares for surrenders due to flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County’s animal shelter is preparing for an influx of surrenders due to the recent flooding. According to the animal shelter, they’ve been overwhelmed due to the flood but were able to move animals to different shelters to help ease capacity. Currently, five dogs have been taken in by the shelter from people who have lost their homes due to flooding. The shelter told News Channel 11 they expect more animals as people scramble to find long-term housing.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Non-profit provides medical aid to Buchanan Co. flood victims

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – As flood recovery efforts continue in Buchanan County, Virginia, a major focus is the medical well-being of victims. Floods that swept through the county earlier in July destroyed an estimated 30 homes and damaged or impacted more than 100 others, according to assessments by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Buchanan County flood survivor searches for late wife’s belongings

PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. (WJHL) — After flood waters swept through part of Buchanan County last week, flood survivor James Keene is trying to salvage what he can, but there isn’t much left. “It’s all gone. It’s no good,” Keene said. The floods destroyed 32 homes and damaged dozens of others, according to the Virginia Department […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Sullivan Co. mayor, several commissioners ‘suffering from COVID’

BLOUNTVILE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission canceled its monthly meeting as several commissioners and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable experience COVID-19. According to a release from the county mayor’s office, the meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday night. However, the meeting was “tentatively” pushed back a week to July 28. “Several members of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Organizers announce Washington County, VA fair lineup

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County Fair officials revealed the 2022 entertainment lineup to take the stage during the 72nd annual event. The fair, themed “Home Grown Fun: Celebrating the Bounty of Washington County,” will kick off on Monday, Sept. 12 and run through Saturday, Sept. 17. News Channel 11 compiled a list of performances […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

TN Comptroller releases details of Mountain City recorder investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee financial investigators outlined their case against two municipal employees of Mountain City, Tenn. on Thursday. An investigation released by Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower alleges Mountain City recorder Sheila Shaw attempted to cover up thefts by one of her former employees. As detailed in a press release […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

KPD: Eastman reps were invited to emergency center, but didn’t show up

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a community in the middle of summer festivities awoke to alerts of iodine releases in the air and oil spills in the river, Kingsport law enforcement officials revealed that they extended an invitation to Eastman representatives in their emergency communications hub — but weren’t taken up on the offer. At […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Hard Rock hiring food, beverage workers at Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock International announced Thursday that the temporary Bristol Casino is in search of food and beverage workers. Casino officials will host a hiring event at its location off Gate City Highway on Monday, July 25 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Applicants should apply before the event by clicking here.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Eastman: Both iodine and methyl iodide released after outage

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company on Friday morning confirmed a power outage at the manufacturing site at 10:58 a.m. Viewers began to flood News Channel 11’s phone and inbox with calls and messages raising concerns surrounding a purple vapor that appeared to be rising from the Eastman facility. Over an hour later at […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

FedEx to open distribution center near Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — FedEx plans to open a new distribution center near Bristol, Virginia. According to the company, it has entered into a lease agreement on a new 251,000-square-foot distribution center on Bonham Road. The facility is expected to be operational next year and will employ full-time and part-time employees. The company did not […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

