Worker at The Comedy Zone says accused shooter pointed gun in her face

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A worker at The Comedy Zone says a man pointed a gun in her face and told her to get out of her own workplace, right after police say he came in and started waving the weapon around, threatening people and eventually firing off a shot inside the club Saturday night, after most people had evacuated the building.

“He just aimed it right at me and told me to get out,” said Autumn Massey, who works as a server at The Comedy Club.

Massey says it happened in slow motion.

She came out of the bathroom, walked around the corner, and a gun was pointed at her face.

“As I came around the corner, I saw hundreds of people running for their lives, and it was really scary,” said Massey.

She says people later told her the suspect, Omar McCombs, was pacing outside The Comedy Zone Saturday night.

Comedian Craig Robinson had just wrapped up his first show.

He was about to do a second gig and the doors had just opened when Massey says McCombs slipped in, and before anyone could notice he was inside, the convicted felon started waving a gun around and pointing it in people’s faces, telling them to get out of the comedy club.

“Something about, ‘If you want to keep your job, get out,’ and I didn’t really know what he was doing,” said Massey.

She said mostly everyone had rushed out of the club, but a few co-workers hid when they first heard the commotion, and she believes people were still inside when police say McCombs fired off a shot in the club.

“It wasn’t until the police had got there that I was able to stop and just break down and to see everyone else crying was really hard,” said Massey.

She has no idea why McCombs came there or why he reportedly just laid the gun down until police got there.

“I also know that I’m not going to let that guy scare me,” said Massey.

But she does want things to be safer before she goes back to work.

“Nobody comes there scared of what could happen, nobody feels like they should have to be checked for weapons coming into The Comedy Zone, but sadly that might have to change.”

