DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies are attempting to identify a man who robbed a convenience store at Daytona Beach - the man claimed he had a weapon on him. The Daytona Beach Police released a video on Twitter this afternoon of a man going into a convenience store and pointing his hand, covered in a black plastic bag, toward the cashier. The cashier assumed a weapon was under the plastic bag and complied with the man's orders, based on video footage.

