Charlotte, NC

LaMelo Ball switching jersey number next season

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Hornets’ guard LaMelo Ball is changing his jersey number for the 2022-23 season, according to CSL’s Will Kunkel.

The former 2020 No. 2 overall pick will switch from his previous jersey number, 2. He will wear No. 1.

“I ain’t supposed to wear two again in my life,” Ball said during his exit interview in April. “If I see a two, though, I don’t know what I’m going to do… for real.”

The Hornets’ season ended in April when they were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in his 2021-22 season. He was selected to play in his first All-Star game.

Regardless of these statistics, Ball explained he just didn’t feel “right” wearing No. 2.

“I ain’t never been two. It just don’t feel like you playin’, for real,” he continued. “Like, I don’t know who this is, I don’t know who number two is. I know my brother [Lonzo], that’s it. I don’t know any other number two’s.”

Hornets Release Statement Regarding Miles Bridges

Tuesday evening, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office has filed felony domestic violence charges against Miles Bridges. Minutes ago, the Charlotte Hornets released a statement regarding the matter. “We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very...
