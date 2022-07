Bicyclist Greg Johnson is headed home Thursday to continue a long recovery, while the driver of the car that hit him remains free. It could take years until he's able to do the things he likes to do. "When I asked the surgeon that was doing all the work on my leg, would I be able to ride a bike, he said, 'First, you need to worry about learning how to walk.'"Johnson has 21 broken bones, including an upper leg bone that shattered into about forty pieces. He now has rods in his back and pelvis. His fitness before the crash...

GOLDEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO