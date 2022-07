The defense once again looks to be the area of strength for Iowa in 2022. While the offense looks to improve in the upcoming season, the defense looks to build off of one of the best seasons in program history. Not only did the Hawkeyes hold opposing offenses to only 19.2 points per game last year, they led the nation in interceptions with 25. Most of the playmakers are back from last season with the addition of some promising newcomers. For a unit that should be one of the best in football, here are five players to watch in fall camp. Lukas...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO