One Dead After Family Crashes Into Daytona Retention Pond

By Chris Gollon
newsdaytonabeach.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE Tuesday 11:02 am: A GoFundMe has been started for the family. UPDATE Tuesday 9:07 am: It has been confirmed by Jared Upshaw that Chelsea Hawk has passed away following the crash. The title of this article has been changed to reflect this new information; at the time of the initial...

newsdaytonabeach.com

#Daytona#Traffic Accident#Halifax Hospital#Florida Highway Patrol
