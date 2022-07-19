One Dead After Family Crashes Into Daytona Retention Pond
By Chris Gollon
newsdaytonabeach.com
4 days ago
UPDATE Tuesday 11:02 am: A GoFundMe has been started for the family. UPDATE Tuesday 9:07 am: It has been confirmed by Jared Upshaw that Chelsea Hawk has passed away following the crash. The title of this article has been changed to reflect this new information; at the time of the initial...
Chelsea Hawk, a longtime Palm Coast resident and political activist for progressive candidates and causes, died July 18 after she was injured in a July 17 car crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County. One of her three children is in critical condition. Hawk, 39, was moving to Daytona Beach...
