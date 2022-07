In The Legend of Zelda series, the Great Deku Tree is basically the fatherly guardian of the forest who safeguards not only the dense land around him, but the small population of beings that live in his shadow as well. One modder who goes by ‘1YardLoss’ on Reddit was commissioned to build a Zelda-themed PC, and it’s modeled after the Guardian of the Forest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO