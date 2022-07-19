ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Big Brother 24 Has Two Wild Potential Showmances Brewing, But Will They Actually Happen?

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YkCJ_0gkDiXJB00
(Image credit: CBS)

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds as of Monday, July 18th. Read at your own risk!

At this point, showmances have pretty much become inevitable elements of a Big Brother game. Houseguests isolate together for months, so it’s only natural that at least two of them might begin to catch feelings for one another. Viewers really haven't seen any love connections amongst Season 24 cast at this point in the competition (Check out our guide featuring 24's house events). However, it sounds like something might finally be brewing. In fact, there may be two wild potential hookups on the docket, but will they actually happen?

Big Brother fans like to keep an eye on these relationships because they can ultimately have a massive impact on the game. Now, it’s looking like two pairs might shake up the house dynamic, and they could even benefit the games of the players involved. Let's dive in, and explore what's going and what it may mean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSqTP_0gkDiXJB00
(Image credit: CBS)

Taylor Hale Revealed That She Has A Crush On Daniel Durston

Thanks to an alcohol delivery, the Houseguests were chattier than usual on Sunday night and, ultimately, Taylor Hale admitting that she has a little crush on Daniel Durston. Taylor noted that she mainly wanted to make out with him but, as the conversation went on, things got a little more graphic. Taylor revealed that Daniel brought his own condoms to the house because the ones provided don’t fit him:

Taylor later ran into Daniel later while he was in the shower, but nothing went down beyond a little casual flirting. With that said, the two would make a real power couple in the game and maybe even cause other Houseguests to stop treating Taylor so poorly. The downside is that it may also cause even more people to target her, as showmances are often viewed as obvious duo alliances. Daniel revealed during his first Head of Household on Season 24 that he’s a Big Brother superfan, meaning that he likely knows all of this. So said knowledge may impact his decision should Taylor approach him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhSQ8_0gkDiXJB00
(Image credit: CBS)

A Romance May Be Brewing Between Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener

Alyssa Snider was the next person to spill a secret, as she shared that she has a thing for Kyle Capener. Alyssa and Kyle talk frequently in the house, though neither has explicitly talked about any romantic feelings. With that said, they already have a partnership formed in terms of sharing game talk, so it’s certainly possible it could develop into something more if either allows it to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S61Up_0gkDiXJB00
(Image credit: CBS)

Will These Big Brother Romances Actually Happen?

Big Brother Season 24 might be chaotic due to its soft resets and potential cheating controversies, but one thing we can say about it is that it’s filled with Houseguests that know the game. It seems that knowledge may prevent Kyle from linking up with Alyssa in any romantic way, as the feeds caught him explaining to Monte Taylor why he might not pursue it:

Entering a romance can definitely be detrimental, though it also has its benefits. Having at least one person you know will absolutely protect you in the house is a big advantage, and I think there’s a chance we’ll see Alyssa and Kyle enter a showmance in another week or two if they’re still in the house together.

Taylor and Daniel could make an effective couple, though her current position in the house, even with that major second chance, might prevent it from happening. She’s been on the block two weeks in a row now, and even if she survives this coming eviction, it’s too easy for the next HOH to throw her right back up there for the third week. Daniel might keep his distance to ensure he’s not sitting up on the block right alongside her and potentially becomes someone who goes home over a showmance. We don’t have a crystal ball, though, so you'll ultimately just have to keep watching the live feeds with you Paramount+ subscriptions to see what happens.

Big Brother airs on CBS (opens in new tab) on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see if Cupid’s arrow strikes any of the Houseguests in the coming days, and if it shakes up the house in any way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wat5_0gkDiXJB00

Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Big Brother' Removes Houseguest at Last Minute

Big Brother Season 24 already has a casting shakeup! Just hours after the summer reality show announced its new cast of houseguests, and just a day before the premiere, Big Brother announced Marvin Achi will no longer be participating in this season of the CBS series. He will be replaced by backup houseguest Joseph.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Showmance#Real Power#Alcohol#Reality Tv#Houseguests#Taylo
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: After Emily And Kobe's Big Reveal, Those Reportedly Leaked Photos From The Tell-All Seem More Legit Now

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “ The Elephant In The Womb.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 hasn’t been an easy ride for any participating couples so far, what with all the uncomfortable situations and drama with exes, and the complications are now ramping up for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise. The latest episode featured the reveal that Emily is pregnant with their second child, which comes in direct opposition to her father's big rule from the start. The pair have already experienced some tense moments living with Emily’s parents, and things probably won’t get much better in that context. That said, it appears things have worked out okay, since the pregnancy announcement makes those reportedly leaked photos from the upcoming tell-all seem much more legit now.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Talk Show Host Hospitalized After Alarming Fall

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards is recovering after a scary accident resulted in a trip to the hospital. The TV personality, who also formerly competed on The X Factor, revealed over the weekend that she was hospitalized after she broke her leg, an injury that left her "gutted" as it forced her to pull out of her appearance as Mama Morton in the hit UK musical adaptation of Chicago.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

The Chrisleys living in rental houses has fans assuming they Know Best

Chrisley Knows Best is back every Thursday night, showing us the ins-and-outs of Todd and Julie’s family lifestyle. The latest season suggests they were living in a rental home during filming – but why?. Although Chloe is nowhere to be seen, the family have gotten used to packing...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Predictions: Who Stays Married and Who Gets Divorced?

A new batch of couples will take a leap of faith and say “I do” to a complete stranger when Married at First Sight returns for season 15. The experts have matched 10 San Diego singles, but will they be able to go the distance? The weddings kick off on July 6, but before these couples head down the aisle, here are our predictions for who stays married and who gets divorced.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
130K+
Followers
35K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy