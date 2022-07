County Council resolution approves a project, but not one with light rail unless it is first approved in an advisory vote by a majority of county residents. Members of the Clark County Council passed a resolution Wednesday in favor of a replacement I-5 Bridge that supports relief of traffic congestion and ensures seismic safety. However, in the resolution, the councilors expressed their opposition to Clark County residents paying for construction, maintenance and operation costs of MAX light rail on the bridge and into Clark County and made it clear that C-TRAN’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was preferred for the project over light rail.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO