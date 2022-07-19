ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Sign-up begins for controversial Tennessee school voucher program

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eligible students in Memphis can enroll in Tennessee’s controversial school voucher program for the upcoming school year starting today.

The program allows the state to help pay for your child to go to private school.

It’s the new school voucher system the state named the Education Savings Account (ESA) Program.

After being held up by court battles over the last three years, starting this school year, it allows parents in just two districts, Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Nashville Metro Schools, to use state money to send their children to private school.

Families will be eligible for $7,300 per child.

That likely won’t pay for all of the private school tuition.

The average cost in the state is a little over $10,000.

There are income requirements. A family of four has to make less than $72,000 a year to qualify.

There are 60 schools signed up for the program. Thirty-four of them are in Shelby County.

However, there is a catch.

There are only 5,000 spots this first year, so if the state gets more applications than spots available, there will be a lottery.

The state announced that the website to sign up would go active Tuesday.

The Rules of the State Board of Education for Education Savings Accounts can be found here.

Marie
3d ago

You have to make less than 72,000 for a family of four. If you have to pay the difference between 7300.00 - 10,000.00, which is 2700.00. How are going to come up with 2700.00? Since we all pay taxes, but this is only for Shelby, and Davidson. Something isn’t right here?? Lee, and his cronies are out of their minds.

