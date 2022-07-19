ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

COVID Update: Hospitalizations slowly rise; officials put that into wider perspective

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

 4 days ago
(Irfan Khan / Los Angles Times)
News of the week

Now, as the Bay Area continues to see consistently high case rates, hospitalizations have begun to rise.

That’s not good news, but healthcare professionals at the frontlines contrast where we are collectively at in the pandemic with that of 2020 and 2021. The hospitalization increase has been much more gradual this time around, and the total numbers are far lower than the winter’s omicron surge and the ‘20-’21 winter surge.

The majority of severe cases seen are among familiar populations: people that are unvaccinated, immunocompromised, or older than 65.

Locally, cases have jumped a bit more than in previous weeks, with the county recording 2,120 active cases on Monday. That’s 80 more than last Monday.

But now, more than ever, people are opting for at-home tests, which often go unreported. The true number of active cases in Santa Cruz County — and the entire Bay Area for that matter — are likely much higher than recorded data shows.

Due to those uncertain — but definitively high — case rates, an indoor mask mandate in Los Angeles county is likely to make its return in the not-too-distant future, which could herald renewed masking elsewhere.

As all eye current numbers, much of the discussion now moves to what may happen this fall as new variants cause uncertainty and the race to produce and mass distribute a more target vaccine is in motion.

* * *

Independent scientists and physicians told the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that an updated vaccine should be rolled out this fall to specifically target Omicron, its subvariants, and the original strain. A vaccine formula for the fall needs to be chosen soon, so the FDA is expected to make a final decision.

Santa Cruz County’s three test-to-treat locations are still up and running. Click here to find the closest location. Currently, Paxlovid is the available medication, showing a 89% reduction in hospitalization and death, and it must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Vaccinations and precautions are still strongly recommended.

The easiest way to schedule an appointment for second boosters is at local pharmacies including Rite-Aid, CVS and Walgreens.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are still administering second boosters to eligible recipients.

Check our links below for quick access to the relevant websites.

Masking rules

Neither the state of California nor Santa Cruz County currently requires indoor masking. For county public schools, as of March 11, masks are optional though highly recommended.

As of April 10, masks are not required for most indoor settings at UC Santa Cruz facilities, though

. Masks will still be required for on-campus public transportation, in the Early Education Services centers, and in clinical settings.

On April 19, Santa Cruz Metro lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated passengers, following a federal judge’s ruling that mask mandates are not required on public transportation.

The latest numbers

How does Santa Cruz compare to California and the U.S. in vaccinations? Where are the most current COVID cases in the county, and how does that compare to population? Here is the most recent data.

As of Monday, there were 2,040 active cases logged by Santa Cruz County’s Health Services Agency. This does not include unreported rapid tests taken at home, so this number is not exact.

One new death was reported in the past week, raising the pandemic total at 267.

Case Forecast as of July 13 (Via California Department of Public Health)

Where can I find a vaccine?

At this point, vaccines are widely available across the county. They are free for everyone, whether insured or not.

As of March 31, second booster shots are available to people aged 50 and older as well as people 12 and older who are immunocompromised or who have received Johnson & Johnson as their primary series and booster doses.

Rite-Aid, CVS, Horsnyder Pharmacy, Westside Pharmacy and Walgreens are currently offering second boosters.

Those wanting to get the shot through their primary care provider should check the company’s website, as availability may vary.

Health care providers

You can schedule appointments for initial doses and booster shots. Below are the local health care providers that offer the vaccine.

866-454-8855

844-987-6115

831-288-6526

831-241-7501

831-454-4100

Drugstores and supermarkets

Most pharmacies in the county have COVID-19 vaccines appointments available well into the future. Click the pharmacy of your choice to schedule an appointment.

Getting tested

The sites below offer free PCR tests via LHI.care. Turnaround is typically three to five days.

6134 Hwy. 9, Felton

119 Center St., Santa Cruz

500 Westridge Dr., Watsonville

The table below lists additional testing resources in Santa Cruz County. However, almost all require appointments.





Santa Cruz County, CA
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

