The recent article on The Osborn zoning amendment does not mention that in three- and-a-half years of publicly-noticed process, the City Council held nine public hearings. The Council extended the area around The Osborn that would receive notice of the proceedings and made sure that signs were posted on The Osborn’s property indicating that changes were under review. All changes sought by The Osborn were made fully available to Rye citizens, including Osborn neighbors. Most, if not all, Council members met repeatedly with neighbors in person or on the phone to discuss the Osborn request.

RYE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO