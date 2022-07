SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the investigation is underway on Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee’s residence, city officials are not disclosing who is leading the investigation or how long it’s expected to last. FOX40 filed a Public Records Request on Friday asking for the name of the firm that is overseeing the investigation and our […]

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO