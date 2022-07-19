ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices continue to lower in Massachusetts

By Brett Willand
 4 days ago
Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices have continued to drop in the Commonwealth.

According to AAA, The state’s average gas price is down 11 cents from last week averaging $4.63 per gallon. The steady decline is due to lower demand for gasoline at the pump as well as a lower global price for oil.

Monday’s national average price is 46 cents lower than a month ago and $1.36 higher than this day last year. For more information, click here to be redirected to AAA’s website where you can find up-to-date fuel prices.

#Gas Prices#Commonwealth#Aaa
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

