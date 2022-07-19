ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Suspect in Boone County standoff identified

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfMIJ_0gkDfqQ900

UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022): The suspect in a standoff in Boone County has been identified.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to a residence on Sharpe St. in Van, West Virginia to deal with a brandishing complaint. They arrived at the residence and made contact with a witness through a window. The witness told them that a suspect was inside the residence.

The complaint says that when law enforcement approached the back door of the residence door, the suspect said “f*** you guys,” and slammed the door shut. Officers then tried to approach the front door of the residence, and the complaint says they saw the suspect pick up a long rifle-style weapon that appeared to be an AR-style gun. The suspect is alleged to have aimed the weapon at officers.

One officer fired multiple shots into the residence, according to the complaint.

After a long standoff, 65-year-old John William Tucker was taken into custody. He is charged with wanton endangerment.

UPDATE (10:48 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022): Officials say the suspect who barricaded himself in a home in Boone County Monday evening is in custody.

They say no injuries are being reported.

UPDATE (10:33 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022): More details are being released about a man who has barricaded himself inside of a house in Boone County.

Michael Mayhorn, Boone County Emergency Management Director, says the standoff is happening on Chap Road in the Gordon area of Boone County.

Mayhorn says a person called 911 around 6:45 p.m. saying a man, who appeared to be under the influence, pointed a firearm at the caller.

He says a West Virginia State Trooper reported shots fired by the suspect at around 7:21 p.m. He then barricaded himself inside the home.

At this time, no one has been taken to the hospital and no one has been injured, Mayhorn says.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is barricading himself inside of a residence in Boone County.

The Boone County Emergency Management Agency says they believe the man is still inside the residence.

The details leading up to this incident are unknown at this time.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

They say multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, including the West Virginia State Police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Suspect in Jackson County beating case has died

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged with severely beating his sister two years ago has died. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed Friday Daniel Palmer died Thursday evening at a Charleston area hospital. He was sent to the hospital on Tuesday for an unknown ailment just days after his arrest for the 2020 attack on his sister at her Cottageville home.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who was arrested last week in connection with an attack that left his sister in a two-year coma has died, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Palmer was facing charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding following an incident...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in Charleston crash that killed 2

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman arrested in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has been indicted in Kanawha County Court. Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Aug. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

More than 3 dozen defendants indicted by Kanawha County grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thirty-six people have been indicted in the latest meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury. Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller announced the indictments Friday. Edriene Sutton, 24 of Charleston, was indicted on a DUI with death charge. Sutton was allegedly driving drunk in the early morning...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Van, WV
Boone County, WV
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man charged in Sissonville fire, shooting indicted

KANAWA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged with attempted murder was indicted in Kanawha County Court. A grand jury indicted Robert Michael Layne, 31, of Sissonville, on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use of Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Wanton Endangerment, and First Degree Arson. The charges stem […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

WVa man charged in drunken driving wreck that killed fetus

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with a felony in a drunken driving accident that killed an unborn child. Timothy Wickline, 29, was charged with driving under the influence causing death in Monday’s two–vehicle collision on Interstate 77 near Sissonville, the Kanawha County sheriff’s office said in a news release.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Ashton, West Virginia motorcycle crash

UPDATE: (6:02 P.M. Friday, July 22): First responders have confirmed one person has died in a motorcycle crash in Mason County this afternoon. UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Friday, July 22): Mason County dispatchers say Route 2 has reopened after a crash near Ashton Upland Road. ASHTON, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 2 in Mason […]
ASHTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chap
wchstv.com

Cold Case Files: Kanawha County mother of three, Melanie Metheny, now missing 16 years

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Melanie Metheny's disappearance is nowhere closer to being solved today than it was 16 years ago. Her story is one of the most recognized and talked about cold cases in Kanawha County, but even with all of the attention it's received since she first went missing, her family and investigators are still left with more questions than answers.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man pleads guilty to possessing active pipe bomb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Joseph David Bailey, 51, of Roane County pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered destructive device after a pipe bomb was found at his residence. According to newsandsentinel, on December 24, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bailey’s residence where they found a completed pipe bomb and five unfinished […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Man sentenced to prison for drug crime

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison, and followed by 3 years of supervised released, for the distribution of hydromorphone. Erik Hendricks, 46, of Bluefield, admitted On February 26, 2018 to selling 4 hydromorphone pills for $100 to an undercover cop in the Bluefield […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ashland double homicide suspect extradited to Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The suspect accused of killing two sisters in June 2022 in Ashland has been extradited and returned to Kentucky after being hospitalized for a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Toledo, Ohio. John Tooson, 32 of Ashland, is accused of killing sisters Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, and “endangering” an infant […]
ASHLAND, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested During Drug Trafficking Investigation

An arrest was made on a Logan County man last week as part of an investigation into drug trafficking. Officers in Chapmanville went to the home of 35-year-old Tony Dale Rtchie, Jr. with a search warrant, following multiple reports of drug dealing at the residence. Once inside, police discovered seven baggies containing fentanyl, four containing heroin, seven containing marijuana, and a variety of prescription medications in addition to a 9mm handgun.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

‘Logistical issues’ reason for Kanawha County deputies not being featured on premiere of law enforcement reality show

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated for clarity. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be on the premiere, but they will let everyone know when they plan to be on the show. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Due to, “last minute logistical issues,” the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
k105.com

Boyd Co. man arrested for hiding deceased girlfriend’s body

An eastern Kentucky man has been charged after hiding his deceased girlfriend’s body in a bedroom. The Ashland Police Department on Wednesday served a search warrant at a residence on Lyons Lane and located a body hidden between a bed and wall. The body, according to WYMT.com, appeared to have been there for “an extended period of time.”
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy