Uvalde, TX

Texas school district mandates clear backpacks after Uvalde massacre

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dallas school district is mandating clear backpacks for its students in the wake of Texas’s worst school massacre in state history. While the new directive wouldn’t have stopped the teenage gunman involved in the Uvalde massacre in May, students across the country have been known to stash deadly weapons in...

