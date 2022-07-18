Texas school district mandates clear backpacks after Uvalde massacre

A powerful thunderstorm carrying wind, rain, lightning, and hail blew through New York on Thursday afternoon, July 21, footage shows. The National Weather Service (NWS) had warned that the storm was packing wind speeds of up to 60 mph, could bring quarter-size hail, and may even produce a tornado. A tree fell and blocked a footpath at the Bronx Zoo as a result of the storm. Another storm following less than an hour later was expected to bring 40 mph winds that “could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects,” officials said. Flash flooding was also expected in some parts of the city. The storms rolled through while the city was under a four-day special heat advisory, with temperatures between 95 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit expected on Thursday. Video taken by Matt Rappaport shows wind-driven rain lashing the Hicksville area, he said. “Typical day on Long Island,” he wrote on Twitter. Credit: Matt Rappaport via Storyful.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO