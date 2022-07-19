ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach advances ordinance concerning items left on beach

By Ben Hestad
 4 days ago

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach wants people to do a better job of picking up after themselves after a day at the beach.

The city council approved the second reading of an ordinance Monday night “regarding the removal and disposal” of items on the beach.

The ordinance would amend a section of the city’s code of ordinances to ‘clarify the use/placement of beach wares between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. and to amend Section 5-24(e) regarding the removal and disposed of unattended beach ware items between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.’

Marilyn Hatley, North Myrtle Beach mayor said this ordinance isn’t just to keep up appearances.

“You can take your chairs out and sit on the beach from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. if you want to, but please — you have to take them with you when you leave the beach,” Hatley said. “And this is so that we can keep our beaches clean and healthy.”

The ordinance was passed unanimously and will now move to third reading at a later council meeting.

