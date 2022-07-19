ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

More people are getting second jobs as inflation continues to rise

By Geoff Harris
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjVe0_0gkDeH0H00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – As prices continue to rise, many are turning to second jobs to make ends meet.

“The annual inflation rate since June of last year was more than 9% and that’s the highest rate in more than 40 years,” said Dr. Victor Claar, an Associate Professor of Finance & Economics at FGCU.

The three most visible things that have seen a bump in price are housing, gasoline and food. Necessities in order to live.

“The bigger the share of your budget that things like food and gasoline and shelter occupy, the more intense the pressure to go out and find additional money to make ends meet,” Dr. Claar said.

A Bartender and Server at The Saucy Meatball Italian Restaurant in Gateway, Maria Corocco decided to pick up a second job earlier this year.

“Having three kids, you know, (the) cost of food…my grocery bill, everything, has kind of definitely made some changes,” said Corocco. She says last year working solely at the restaurant, she was able to pay her bills and save money.

This year, that’s not the case. “Last year I was able to work the hours that I do and I was good, I was saving, and this year I feel like I do have to add that just to get to the equivalent of last year,” said Corocco. So for her, working in the food service industry part time is the best way to supplement her income.

Her hours are flexible which leaves time to pursue other interests. “That’s the one thing about the restaurant industry, at least you can kind of work less hours and kind of, like, push it with a second job at least.”

Comments / 0

Related
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Eight businesses join Publix-anchored center

A lineup of eight new retail companies are coming to The Landings in Sarasota, including a cookie business, a food truck-turned-restaurant and a workout studio. The Landings is a Benderson Development project that features an open-air shopping, dining and wellness experience. The Publix-anchored center is located off U.S. 41 south of Proctor Road.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Grocery chain readies for opening day in Cape Coral, plans 100 hires

A Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store is nearing completion in Cape Coral, and seeks to hire some 100 full and part-time employees. The store, at 1800 NE Pine Island, is scheduled to open Oct. 7. A virtual management hiring event will take place on Aug. 12, according to a statement....
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lee County, FL
Business
County
Lee County, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Elevated fecal bacteria recorded in several Lee County waterways

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Last week, Fox 4 told you about high fecal bacteria found at Bonita Beach which led to the Florida Department of Health to advise against swimming in the water. The Calusa Waterkeepers, a local conservation group, released sampling data from July 16 showing three other...
WINKNEWS.com

Saint Matthew’s House is relocating to its new food warehouse

Saint Matthew’s House will be moving into its new food warehouse. The new warehouse will be located at 4535 Domestic Avenue in Collier County. Saint Matthew’s House helps many families across Southwest Florida by giving out food to families in need. The organization will be hosting two food...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Port Charlotte land sells for $1.3 million

Gateway 2020 LLC purchased 3.76 acres at 12905 and 12925 Gulfstream Blvd. in Port Charlotte from Dennis Fullenkamp for $1.38 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer and seller.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Minnesota buyer pays nearly $50 million for Fort Myers low-income units

A low-income apartment complex in Fort Myers has sold. The Brittany Apartments, a 320-unit development at 4050 Winkler Ave., brought $49 million. The buyer was Dominium, a Minnesota-based affordable housing development and management company. The property, according to the commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap, is made up of...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation#Fgcu
WINKNEWS.com

Operation Southern Slow Down to target speeding SWFL drivers

Starting Monday, law enforcement agencies are teaming up to target speeding drivers in Southwest Florida with Operation Southern Slow Down. Operation Southern Slow Down is a multi-state weeklong campaign, ending Saturday, to educate drivers on speeding dangers and to increase the enforcement of traffic laws. For drivers, it’s a reminder that speed kills. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WINK News it’s all about making sure people know how to be safer on the road.
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation at Heritage Greens in Collier County

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a diver failed to surface from a Collier County golf course pond Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the pond on the golf course is close to the 1800 block of Crestview Way in Naples. The call came to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX 4 WFTX

Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Investigators in Cape Coral are trying to determine what caused a pickup truck to crash into a home. The crash happened Thursday evening at a home near the intersection of Kismet Pkwy. and Juanita Pl. The driver was the only one inside the pickup and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Lee County, FL, Confirms Case of Strangles

A 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding tested positive for strangles on June 30 after presenting with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge, fever, and lethargy and appearing underweight on June 24. Fifteen horses at the boarding facility in Lee County, Florida, were exposed, and the premises is now under official quarantine.
WINKNEWS.com

2 Fort Myers women accused of over $3K retail theft at Miromar Outlets

Two Fort Myers women were arrested by deputies Saturday, accused of retail theft worth over $3,000 at Estero’s Miromar Outlets. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Alexus Brunson, 25, and Kwatreese Burgess, 28, were seen stealing merchandise from the Nike store at Miromar Outlets and leaving without payment.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy