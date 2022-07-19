ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, WA

Coldwater Lake offers an outdoor oasis at Mount St. Helens

The Coldwater Lake Recreation Area is located 45 miles east of Castle Rock in the heart of the Mount St. Helens blast zone near...

This Log Cabin For Sale In BC Costs Way Less The Average Vancouver Home & It's On A Lake

Who needs a pricey Vancouver home when you could use that money to buy this lakeside house and little cabin that are for sale in B.C., and still have a ton of cash left over?. The staggeringly high housing prices in Vancouver have probably made most people consider making the move to a more rural — and affordable — lifestyle. This adorable log home, right on a stunning lake, might be just the thing to push you over the edge.
Celebration of life for Robin Hagedorn

A celebration of life will be held for Robin Jo Hagedorn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2022, at Farther Lake Grange, 37813 NE Weihl Road, La Center, Washington. Friends and family, please join us in celebrating the life of Robin Jo Hagedorn anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In loving memory of Susan Marie (Mattox) Gain: Sept. 7, 1948 - July 4, 2022

Susan Marie (Mattox) Gain was born to Allie Mattox and Dorothy (Dollar) Mattox at Vancouver Memorial Hospital. The Mattox family home was on 29th just down the street from Dollar’s Corner, which was named after her maternal grandfather Smith L. Dollar, an early settler. Susan lived on her beloved Mattox property the majority of her life. Many Dollar, Mattox and Barnes family reunions, graduations, Easters and weddings, including Susan and Jon’s, have been held in the grove behind the main house and at the family’s Allie Park.
One of Portland's best pizzerias is moving to new St. Johns location

Save for a little dishwashing and food-running help on busy Fridays, Craig Melillo has worked the register and wood-fired oven at Gracie’s Apizza, his St. Johns micro restaurant, mostly by himself since the earliest days of COVID. But instead of burning out, the one-man business model — a throwback to his cart days — has unlocked something unique, he thinks.
Heat wave: Temperatures expected to reach 100

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A heat wave is expected to start Sunday and last a few days. Temperatures will reach highs near 100 degrees midweek, Tuesday and Wednesday. The wave could last until the end of the work week. Computer models are showing a heat wave starting between Sunday and...
Body of missing Portland hiker found in Sandy River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they have found the body of a Portland hiker who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 12. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, crews recovered the body of 53-year-old Christopher Smaka after a 911 caller reported seeing his body in the Sandy River.
Paddle Boarder Drowns At Frenchman's Bar

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man drowned at Frenchman’s Bar Park on Monday afternoon after falling off a paddle board. The 30-year-old from Hillsboro was struggling to swim. Rescuers with Vancouver Fire searched for him, but he had already been underwater for several minutes. Divers with the Clark County...
Paddleboarder drowns near Frenchman's Bar Park in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 30-year-old Hillsboro man fell off a paddleboard and drowned in the Columbia River Monday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said. First responders were called to Frenchman's Bar Park in Vancouver around 4 p.m. Monday for a report of a swimmer in distress. They learned that the man had fallen off a paddleboard and was struggling to swim to shore.
Costco Plans To Build New Store In Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Costco plans to expand in Southwest Washington. The retail giant is eying an 80 acre site of farmland just west of Interstate 5 near Pioneer Street. Plans have been submitted to the city for a mixed use space featuring a 151,000 square-foot warehouse, a fuel station along with other retail tenants.
In remembrance of Donald Wray: 1935-2022

Donald Leroy Wray, who was born to John and Mamie Wray of Ridgefield, Washington, on March 28, 1935, passed away on July 20, 2022. He is survived by brother Vernon Wray, of Sequim, Washington; son Jesse Wray and daughter-in-law Sally Wray; daughter Alexis Keith; and grandchildren Sarah Durmaz, Adam Wray, Sophie Keith, of Vancouver, Washington.
Portland now has an Antifa summer camp for kids

Here's a rare example of kids who would clearly be better off living in a foster care facility. A Portland Antifa group called "Budding Roses" will be hosting an "Antifascist" social justice summer camp beginning July 25, where kids ages 10 to 14 will be participating in activities that include learning about police abolition, how to donate to bail funds, and what to do if they come in contact with tear gas during protests.
Ridgefield man dies in Cowlitz County collision

A 54-year-old man from Ridgefield died in a collision on July 20 in Cowlitz County. A memo from the Washington State Patrol stated Lee W. Joner was traveling northbound on the state Route 503 spur when his 2008 Chevy Silverado left the roadway to the left and struck a fence.
Oregon residents, local officials say highway tolling policy should include transit

Residents of Portland suburbs and local elected leaders on Wednesday urged state transportation officials to think about transit and potentially stranded drivers as they move toward installing tolls on some highways. Oregon Transportation Department officials announced at the beginning of a 90-minute meeting on Wednesday that they’ll extend the deadline...
Tumwater -- Thumbnail History

The City of Tumwater in Thurston County is located at the falls of the Deschutes River where it cascades into Budd Inlet at the southern end of Puget Sound. Olympia, the state capital, adjoins Tumwater on the north. Originally known as New Market, the community that became Tumwater was the first American settlement north of the Columbia River, founded in the fall of 1845 by Michael Troutman Simmons (1814-1867) and George Bush (1790?-1863). With mills driven by the water power of the Deschutes River falls, the settlement entered into a period of industrial and economic development from the 1850s through the 1870s. The post office opened in 1863, taking the name Tumwater, and the City of Tumwater was incorporated on November 25, 1869. Over the years, other sources of power replaced water power and Tumwater was overtaken by other industrial areas and by the growing state capital next door. But it retained significant industry, in particular the Olympia Brewing Company, through most of the twentieth century. By the 2020s, Tumwater's population had topped 26,000.
