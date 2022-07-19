Little League: Peninsula 7, San Carlos 6

(NEXSTAR) – Few California park experiences are more relaxing than sitting in a tiny rustic cabin above Stinson Beach and watching the whales and porpoises glide by. But the process of booking one of 10 reservations at the Steep Ravine Cabins is perhaps the most anxiety-inducing park experience this side of Yosemite rock climbing. If you don’t beat out other campers and claim your rental in the first five seconds of the booking window, you have to hope you get lucky on a rare cancellation.

10 HOURS AGO