BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- It’s been a long time coming, but the Beachwood Truck Park is finally open for business. A ribbon cutting involving city officials was held at the site July 8, about two years after City Council first considered rezoning the site of the former Beachwood fire station number two to allow for the park, which presents an ever-changing cast of food trucks, a bar, and a family- and dog-friendly gathering place. Outside the building, in a fenced-in area, are a number of picnic tables that foster a sense of togetherness.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO