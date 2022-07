Zoey Stark is stoked to be back on NXT. Zoey Stark returned to NXT on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 and immediately made an impact by earning an opportunity to face Mandy Rose for the Women's Championship by winning a Battle Royal. She had been out of action with an injury, which, on television, is said to be caused by Mandy but in actuality, was suffered in the Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021.

