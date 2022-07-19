Little League: Lakeside National 11, Sweetwater Valley 7

A San Diego family getaway is perfect for relaxing and discovering Southern California. Here are things to do on your San Diego vacation. Traveling with my family is undoubtedly one of my favorite things to do. As my kids grow up and get older, I have discovered that taking the time to unplug and unwind with them has become more and more important. Recently, we had the opportunity to spend a few days in beautiful San Diego, California. The break from our daily routines—with that typical hustle and bustle—was welcome and much needed. Here are ways to find fun and adventure on your San Diego family getaway.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO