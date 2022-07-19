ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

Little League: Lakeside National 11, Sweetwater Valley 7

kusi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeside National defeats Sweetwater Valley 11-7. Lakeside...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

The Peninsula Girls Softball 10U team is going to Nationals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Peninsula Girls Softball Association’s 10U Gold team has won the South San Diego District tournament and three All Star tournaments leading up to it. The team is made up of girls from the Point Loma, Ocean Beach and Pacific Beach areas. Plus, they...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad teen spreads love through golf

The heartfelt putt Priest James Rivera stood over was difficult to read. Despite the countless times he had eyed the lie, it was a chore deciding if the ball would break toward the nurse’s station or the hospital parking lot. “I hit it pretty good,” Rivera said, as he...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Good Morning San Diego live from Opening Day at the Del Mar Races

DEL MAR (KUSI) – Del Mar’s summer meet begins Friday, with all available tickets sold for the 10-race card. The track limited ticket sales for opening day based largely on positive feedback from fans after a similar measure was put in place for opening day last summer and for the 2017 and 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships.
DEL MAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeside, CA
Local
California Sports
wanderwithwonder.com

Fun and Adventure: A San Diego Family Getaway

A San Diego family getaway is perfect for relaxing and discovering Southern California. Here are things to do on your San Diego vacation. Traveling with my family is undoubtedly one of my favorite things to do. As my kids grow up and get older, I have discovered that taking the time to unplug and unwind with them has become more and more important. Recently, we had the opportunity to spend a few days in beautiful San Diego, California. The break from our daily routines—with that typical hustle and bustle—was welcome and much needed. Here are ways to find fun and adventure on your San Diego family getaway.
SAN DIEGO, CA
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit San Diego, CA ( Best Weather & Events)

San Diego is known around the world for its massive zoo, beautiful beaches, and unique culture. The idyllic weather and countless attractions make San Diego one of the most popular tourist destinations. So, what is the best time to visit San Diego?. The best time to visit San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League#Lakeside National
kusi.com

Learn Canine Surf Safety at Helen Woodward’s ‘Surf Dog Surf-a-thon’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center PR Director Jessica Gercke joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis an orphan pup to discuss Helen Woodward’s ‘Surf Dog Surf-a-thon’!. The Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon is on Sunday, September 18th from 8am to 2pm!. More information here: https://animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon/
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
sandiegomagazine.com

The Perfect Order: Inland Tavern

In an innocuous-looking restaurant, a culinary romp around the world awaits. The catch: It isn’t located Downtown or Little Italy or North Park. It’s in the emerging north. With flavors from Latin America and Asia and a little Southern cooking, the dishes at Inland Tavern in San Marcos...
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

First-of-its-Kind Craft-Beverage Collective Opening ‘Today’ on the Hops Highway

A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

South Bay Shopping Center Sold for $3.4M

Coronado Square, a 9,670 square-foot shopping center, has been sold for $3.4 million. The property at 1850 Coronado Ave. was bought by Poliza Broadway, LLC. The seller was 1850 Coronado, LLC. Representing the seller from Marcus & Millichap’s downtown San Diego office were Nick Totah, first vice president, and Ross...
SAN DIEGO, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

San Diego high school players shut out of MLB Draft for first time

The MLB Draft was instituted in 1965. In the first 57 drafts, at least one San Diego area high school player was taken each year. That streak ended Tuesday when the 2022 draft ended with no prep players from the county being picked. “There were a number of good players...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy