ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Monkey Island in-game footage shows off the remake's controversial new art direction

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

The first reveal of Return to Monkey Island gameplay earlier this month did not go as planned: A day later, Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert said he wouldn't be talking about the new game anymore because of the " personal attack comments " arising from its updated visual style. But Gilbert's Monkey Island cohort Dave Grossman has a somewhat different approach to the matter.

Grossman shared a 10-second clip of Return to Monkey Island gameplay earlier today on Twitter, showcasing hero Guybrush Threewood walking between buildings. And, yeah, that's it. Enter stage left, exit stage right.

See more

"New surveillance video for #MonkeyIslandMonday! Strange man seen striding purposefully on Melee dock, ignoring the pelicans and bar as though he had somewhere to be, some devilish puzzle to solve... @grumpygamer have you seen this?"

Grumpygamer, for those who don't follow such things, is Gilbert , and despite his pledge not to post about it anymore, it seems he couldn't help himself.

See more

Gilbert also confirmed that the clip is in-game footage , and done entirely in real-time .

The clip itself is unremarkable: I like the new art style, but this is literally just ten seconds of Guybrush walking alone across a pier. It makes me wonder whether Grossman posted it not because it's exciting and new, but as a repudiation of the attacks on Gilbert and a flat-out rejection of any suggestion that the game might be changed. Maybe it's just a video clip—sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, and all that—but I suspect there's a little bit of a message here, too.

A release date for Return to Monkey Island hasn't been announced yet, but it's expected to be out later this year.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkey Island#Art Style#Art Direction#Video Game#The Scumm Bar
PC Gamer

There are still forgotten '90s shooters being added to Steam

Retro FPS games have had a great run the last few years: on top of throwback games like Dusk and Amid Evil and Ion Fury, Nightdive has revitalized gems like Powerslave and Quake, making them play better than ever on modern PCs. It feels like the well of '90s shooters should be running dry at this point, but every few months another obscure FPS seemingly lost to time just pops up on Steam unannounced. Today's is Chasm: The Rift, a 1997 FPS that I'm pretty sure no one has thought about since 1998.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
PC Gamer

Can Marauders dethrone Escape From Tarkov with dieselpunk spaceships and impeccable vibes?

My first match of Marauders, a new dieselpunk extraction shooter currently in closed beta, was very short. I started out standing inside a Rustbucket, a small, dingy frigate with nothing but an engine in a single turret. I was flying toward the zone's main attraction, a central space station that can be boarded and looted for its treasures, when I got pulled into a dogfight with a fellow Rustbucket. I pummeled it with rockets until it looked pretty dead. I was sure I'd killed them when, out of the corner of my eye, a little pill-shaped pod slammed into my ship: "BREACHED" read a warning on my HUD.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Every old TMNT game will be playable on PC this August

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are having another moment in the sun. Last month's Shredder's Revenge was a gorgeous and nostalgic beat 'em up that fell "just shy of greatness due to a lack of fresh ideas and endurance". That likely translates as praise to some: it was an extremely orthodox take on the '90s scrolling beat 'em up, which makes sense given that's when TMNT experienced its golden age.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

My criminal besties in Saints Row are terrible people but wonderful friends

Having bonkers criminals as best friends is more fun than it sounds. Saints Row made me nervous with its initial cheesy reveal. Reimagining a 2022 version of the tongue-in-cheek humour and utter chaos of the Saints Row games is not an easy task. But the demo I got my hands on convinced me that it's shaping up to be wonderful, stupid, joyful nonsense that ignores all the ordinary common sense of real life.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy