Michigan City, IN

Investigation begins at Michigan City warehouse after weekend fire

By Matt Gotsch
WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Officials are also investigating a massive fire over the weekend, destroying a warehouse occupying the old Pullman Factory. The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier that bases its U.S. operations out of Michigan City. Mikropor and their...

www.wndu.com

95.3 MNC

Woman hurt, home damaged by gunfire on Independence Street in Elkhart

A woman suffered a minor injury after a home in Elkhart County was hit by gunfire. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, July 22, to the 54000 block of Independence Street in Elkhart where they found the home with apparent damage. A 38-year-old woman...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Arrest made in connection to deadly Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting last weekend in Michigan City. Officers were called to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. When they arrived, they found a female, identified as Kylie McKee, 25, of Michigan City, with an apparent gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that went off the roadway.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

New Gates Chevrolet dealership to open in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend. Plans call for the construction of a new Chevy dealership on the city’s south side, off Ireland Road. Gates Chevrolet closed its downtown South Bend store in 2008. At the time, it was operating out of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City
Michigan City, IN
Michigan City, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WNDU

Police investigating shots fired at Elkhart woman’s home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the early morning. Officers responded to the 54000 block of Independence Street just before 1:30 a.m. They found a home with damage from gunshots and a 38-year-old woman had a...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Victim identified in Michigan City shooting

A woman who was shot and killed in Michigan City last weekend has been identified…. On Sunday, July 17, police were called to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue on the report of shots fired. There, they found Kylie McKee, 25, of Michigan City wounded in the drivers seat of a car that went off a road.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso to close for railroad crossing repairs

Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso will be closed next week for railroad crossing repairs. The city says Canadian National will repair and repave its crossing between Bush and Billings streets. The closure is scheduled to last from Monday to Friday. Drivers are asked to use Roosevelt Road as a detour. Meanwhile,...
VALPARAISO, IN
#Fire Marshal#Vandalism#Pullman Factory#Turkish
abc57.com

Microburst the likely cause of storm damage in Northern Berrien County

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Just before 8 p.m. Thursday evening, a microburst thunderstorm formed offshore of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor. The rain-cooled-air from the storm crashed on-shore, with wind gusts estimated up to 60 miles per hour. A microburst is a small-scale wind event, where damage is mostly confined...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Elkhart County 4-H Fair gets underway

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s largest county fair kicked off on Friday morning. The Elkhart County 4-H Fair will run through July 30. Fairgoers can expect plenty of fun for the whole family. Admission is $5 on the first day for First Fridays. Admission will be $10 for...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
indiana105.com

Canadian National Crossing in Valparaiso to Close for Upgrades

In Valparaiso, the Canadian National rail crossing at Calumet Avenue, between Bush and Billings streets, is scheduled to close July 25-29 for repair and repaving by Canadian National Railroad. A news release from the city said Canadian National will post a detour route to be used during the closure using Evans Avenue, Roosevelt Road and Lincolnway. “We welcome the repair of this rough crossing that serves nearly 10,000 vehicles daily,” said Valparaiso’s Engineering Director Mike Jabo. “We’re working with the railroad to get a number of rough crossings on their upgrade list in the near future,” he said.“This railroad crossing upgrade complements the ambitious infrastructure program underway in Valparaiso, including miles of paving and pavement preservation as well as upgrades to sidewalks, pathways and alleys. We’re working smart to extend the lifespan and safety of our infrastructure for the future,” Jabo added. For an interactive map of the City’s comprehensive infrastructure program, visit tinyurl.com/ValpoWorks .
VALPARAISO, IN
22 WSBT

Man arrested for Sunday's deadly shooting in Michigan City

Michigan City police have arrested a man for a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday. Police arrested Robert Dervate Curry, 25, of Michigan City for Murder. Curry is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a one-million-dollar bond. Police identified the victim of Sunday's shooting as Kylie McKee, 25,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WWMTCw

Woman shot and killed on side of the road in Berrien County

FAIR PLAIN, Mich. — One person faces an open murder charge after a shooting Wednesday night. Benton Charter Township Police Department officers were called to Norton Avenue and East Napier Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police found a man and woman lying outside a white Jeep that was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Staying safe in the heat at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

Jack Springgate got a look at some prehistoric fun you can have at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. The fair is open for the next nine days—and there’s plenty of food, festivities, and fun to be had!. Livestock at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Updated: 3 hours ago.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police provide update on Jeanne ‘Freddie’ Brooks

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Police Department has provided an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Jeanne ‘Freddie’ Brooks, who was found safe on July 15. According to police, Brooks was found when she approached a house near where she went missing. Brooks appeared to be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Young McDonald’s Barn at Elkhart County 4-H Fair

Jack Springgate got a look at some prehistoric fun you can have at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. The fair is open for the next nine days—and there’s plenty of food, festivities, and fun to be had!. Livestock at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Updated: 3 hours ago.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

