Investigation begins at Michigan City warehouse after weekend fire

In Valparaiso, the Canadian National rail crossing at Calumet Avenue, between Bush and Billings streets, is scheduled to close July 25-29 for repair and repaving by Canadian National Railroad. A news release from the city said Canadian National will post a detour route to be used during the closure using Evans Avenue, Roosevelt Road and Lincolnway. “We welcome the repair of this rough crossing that serves nearly 10,000 vehicles daily,” said Valparaiso’s Engineering Director Mike Jabo. “We’re working with the railroad to get a number of rough crossings on their upgrade list in the near future,” he said.“This railroad crossing upgrade complements the ambitious infrastructure program underway in Valparaiso, including miles of paving and pavement preservation as well as upgrades to sidewalks, pathways and alleys. We’re working smart to extend the lifespan and safety of our infrastructure for the future,” Jabo added. For an interactive map of the City’s comprehensive infrastructure program, visit tinyurl.com/ValpoWorks .

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO