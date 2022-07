After more than 20 years of planning and construction, one of LA’s biggest public housing projects is in the midst of a $1 billion redevelopment makeover, the largest such project in the city’s history. The redevelopment of the Jordan Downs housing project will more than double its size from 700 to 1,500 units, and is also expected to add an array of community amenities and public spaces, improve the lives of Jordan Downs residents, and show what decent public housing could be.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO