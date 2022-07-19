ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I turned a $20 store-bought cake into a $500 Fall-themed wedding creation – the results really surprised me

By Carsen Holaday
 4 days ago

SOMETIMES store-bought cake needs some TLC before it can look as good as it tastes.

One self-proclaimed icing expert was stunned when her $20 grocery store cake transformed into a Fall-themed wedding cake worth $500 with just some elbow grease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwDsr_0gkDdDVa00
Laurie is nicknamed The Icing Artist Credit: Youtube/The Icing Artist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfE68_0gkDdDVa00
Laurie used a chocolate salted caramel filling for half of the cake Credit: Youtube/The Icing Artist

YouTuber Laurie Shannon, nicknamed The Icing Artist, set out on the "cakeover" to turn a sheet cake into a round, tiered cake and was surprised by how much she loved the results.

After taking all of the buttercream frosting off of the original cake, Laurie worked to cut circular shapes out of the rectangular one.

She then removed orange and yellow frosting from another grocery store cake to go along with the Fall theme that she envisioned for her wedding cake.

Laurie pressed and pieced misshapen chunks of the chocolate sheet cake until they formed smaller circular levels that she could use as tiers of her wedding cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dU4sE_0gkDdDVa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFSE0_0gkDdDVa00

"I think it's a pretty cool ability to be able to take a cake and then turn it into another cake," the YouTuber's cameramen said offscreen.

For the chocolate dessert that would sit on top of the foundation, the baker decided to do a chocolate salted caramel filling.

For the orange frosted foundation cake, she set out to do a pumpkin pie filling to complement the caramel filling.

She mixed the buttercream frostings to become beautiful neutral colors to ice the two cakes.

Laurie then pieced the two structures together with straws as dowels to create a masterful bridal cake before adding flowers and other elements to decorate the dessert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPL8p_0gkDdDVa00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bm3Mn_0gkDdDVa00

The expert called a professional baker to estimate how much the cake is worth and the quote came back as looking worth $500.

"I'm blown away," Laurie said. "I love this cake so much - my favorite cake of the series so far."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtYd1_0gkDdDVa00
A professional baking company estimated that the cake is worth $500 Credit: Youtube/The Icing Artist

