Centre County, PA

Peek inside the proposed Nittany Performing Arts Centre

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — We’re getting a first look at the Nittany Performing Arts Centre (NPAC), proposed for downtown State College.

“We started a number of years ago because there was a need,” NPAC Executive Director Douglas Meyer said. “We have so many groups in this area that just don’t fit. We spent a lot of time designing something that would satisfy all of those things and also be a place that our groups can come together and share.”

It’s an 800-seat multipurpose theatre, 200-seat studio theatre, with 13 educational dance, drama and music spaces.

“This is actually something brand-new for this town,” Meyer said. “We’ll have a home.”

Plus, there will be retail, event, and meeting spaces, a rooftop terrace, bar, and catering kitchen and a parking garage for over 300 cars.

“Visitors will now have a sort of, destination, to go to,” Meyer said. “We sort of look at it as a contribution to the culture district in State College. We’re going to add to it and expand it and I hope be very successful for everyone.”

The almost 55,000 square foot space is proposed for the Pugh Street Garage location, which is set to come down in the next two to three years.

“What we do need to do is develop the business plan,” Meyer said. “Then, of course, it’s not going to be cheap. We’ll have to have a very big fundraiser and a lot of support from the community.”

WTAJ

African American festival returns to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The African American Heritage Festival is returning to Altoona this weekend after a hiatus of eight years. The festival started in 1994 and became an annual tradition for twenty years. Due to financial reasons, the festival was put off in 2014. Now this weekend starting Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

