ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

PA in top 10 for U.S. monkeypox cases: what to know

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sR0uz_0gkDc09b00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania ranks in the top ten for confirmed number of monkeypox cases in the United States. Our neighboring state of New York is number one.

It’s not novel as the virus has impacted central and west Africa for decades. It is new to our area, however.

“Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, I think people, you know, can be a little fearful when they hear of the term virus,” Dr. Alison Brodginski, Geisinger’s northeast director of infectious diseases said. “I don’t want to dismiss the idea that there’s a new virus that’s circulating here, but I just want to make sure that I think everyone has a general understanding that, you know, this is not something that the infectious diseases community is concerned about, from a new lethal virus if you will.”

Its spread is different than COVID-19.

“It does not spread that rapidly,” Dr. Mohammed Ali, an infectious disease physician with Penn State Health said. “You need to have prolonged contact, intimate contact at times, to get it.”

Peek inside the proposed Nittany Performing Arts Centre

There is a vaccine used post-exposure and for those at high-risk.

“It’s not something that we are recommending to the general public right now,” Dr. Brodginski said, however.

If you were vaccinated for smallpox, which is in the same family, the correlation of protection is not yet known.

“The risk of catching monkeypox is low at this point,” Dr. Ali said. “I think the prevention is basically, generally, what we do for good hygiene.”

Symptoms include fever, body aches, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“Thankfully, we have not had any deaths related to monkeypox,” Dr. Brodginski said.

Most will recover from monkeypox on their own, but you’re encouraged to report if you have symptoms or have been exposed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

2 cases of Salmonella in Pa linked to turtles

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The CDC has confirmed that 15 individuals have been infected with Salmonella. There are a total of two cases from Pennsylvania and the CDC says that the infection is linked to small turtles. The illnesses started on dates ranging from January 3, 2022, to June 24, 2022. According to the CDC, there […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania veterans to receive restitution in jeweler scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a multi-state settlement that recovers $34.2 million for 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide who were “deceived” by Harris Jewelry. According to the AG’s office, the jewelry company “used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active-duty service members into a financing program, falsely claiming that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Fetterman: ‘100% able’ to run for Pa. Senate after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his first media interview since having a stroke two months ago, Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said Wednesday he is “100% able to run fully and to win” against Republican Mehmet Oz in November. Fetterman, speaking over video with a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter, disclosed for the first time […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Centre County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Centre County, PA
Centre County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Is July 20th really National Pennsylvania Day?

(WHTM) — So, is July 20th really National Pennsylvania Day? Well, yes and no. Pennsylvania was the second state to join the union back in 1787 behind the state of Deleware. But, did the state really join the union on July 20 of that year? Short answer: no. The state was inducted on December 12, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

President Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Thursday has been canceled due to his positive COVID-19 test. Biden was scheduled to stop at Wilkes University where he was set to speak at the university’s Marts Center Thursday afternoon. The White House says he was expected to speak about community safety and crime-related issues, a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops again in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania continues to see a fall in unemployment rates. The state’s Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reported that the rate dropped to 4.5% in June. While the national unemployment rate has not changed since March (3.6%), the commonwealth’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point. Compared to June 2021, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed Ali
WTAJ

Pennsylvania certifies primary election in 64 of 67 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is certifying the results of primary elections from 64 of 67 counties. It’s leaving out three counties in a growing legal dispute over whether to count mail-in ballots on which the voter didn’t handwrite a date. Governor Tom Wolf’s Department of State said Wednesday, July 20 that certification of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful seeking waterway stewards

(WTAJ) — Applications are open for a new program that will help address litter in and along Pennsylvania’s waterways while also helping officials collect valuable data on stream health. With funding from the Department of Environmental Protection’s Coastal Resources Management, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced its new Waterway Steward program to help gather valuable data to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Escaped PA inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina. According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning. The […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Penn State Health
WTAJ

‘Reach for the Moon’ and enter the Pa poster contest

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is joining forces with the Moonshot Museum, Astrobotic, and the Readiness Institute at Penn State to encourage participants in a new poster contest. The program invites Pennsylvania students in grades 3-12 to participate in a statewide poster contest celebrating America’s return to the moon this […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Homelessness and food pantry needs growing in America

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Last month, America hit a 40-year high with inflation which is now creating a rise in people utilizing food pantries and homelessness across the country. From gas prices, grocery stores and everyday needs, inflation is making items more expensive daily. This in return is creating a need for food pantries […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Pennsylvania universities receive new funding, how will it be spent?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is entering the next phase of its redesign after merging multiple universities. The 14-state university system received a 16% increase in funding from the state, now receiving $552 million plus $125 million in one-time federal economic recovery funds after years of what they […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden is expected to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday. Congressman Matt Cartwright confirms with Eyewitness News that President Biden will visit Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He is expected to talk about community safety and crime-related issues. “The President will give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTAJ

Republicans challenge Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans have sued again in an attempt to throw out Pennsylvania’s broad mail-in voting law, even as the state’s highest court considers a separate lawsuit aimed at wiping out a law that lost favor with Republicans following former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud. It is the latest fight over […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy