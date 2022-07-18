ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Blue Angels name their first female F/A-18E demonstration pilot

By Collins Parker
WDEF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA, Florida (WDEF) – The Blue Angels have named their new team for the 2023 air show season. And for the first time, the pilots will include a woman. Lt. Amanda Lee from...

www.wdef.com

