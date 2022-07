KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking announced it would kick off one of its annual initiatives with a game night. The annual 100 Men Strong initiative aims to “engage strong-hearted men of all ages to fight against violence and exploitation.” A spokesperson said it is also a movement that unites men in the community toward the shared mission while also providing tools for how to speak about human trafficking, and raise awareness and avenues to make a difference in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO