ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

‘Late Show’ staffers arrested at Capitol won’t be prosecuted

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nohU0_0gkDbRgw00

( The Hill ) – Washington prosecutors announced on Monday that the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” staffers who were arrested in the Capitol complex last month won’t face prosecution.

In a statement, the D.C.’s Attorney’s Office said that the nine “Late Show” employees were invited into the building by congressional staffers to conduct interviews and were never officially asked to leave the premises, though Capitol Police did tell them that they were supposed to have an escort.

“After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has determined that it cannot move forward with misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry against the nine individuals who were arrested on June 16, 2022 at the Longworth Office Building,” it said in a statement.

“The Office would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these invited guests were guilty of the crime of unlawful entry because their escort chose to leave them unattended. We do not believe it is probable that the Office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges,” it concluded, adding that the individuals will no longer have to appear in court later this month.

House Democrats tout bill to add four seats to Supreme Court

In a separate statement, Capitol Police said that they were informed that the case would not be moving forward and “we respect the decision that office has made.”

The nine individuals had been charged with unlawful entry on June 16 after Capitol Police received calls of a disturbance at the Longworth House Office Building.

Colbert had defended his crew on air after the incident, saying they were guilty of only “hijinks with intent to goof.”

“The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago, and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know which news network you watch,” he said at the time.

The Hill has reached out to CBS for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Lansing police need help in larceny, fraud cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help solving two cases this week, one larceny & property damage case and one fraud case. The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be involved in a larceny and property damage incident. The alleged...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place order lifted at Grand Ledge High School

UPDATE: The shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Athletes were released to their parents. Police say the suspect that spurred that shelter-in-place order, Travis Harlan, 30, was traveling on M-43 when his car broke down. Officers stopped to assist but then discovered Harlan had warrants and attempted to handcuff him. Police say that Harlan proceeded to […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Daily Mail

Mike Pence gets a standing ovation from Republican House members for counting the electoral college votes on January 6 and push former VP to run for President

Mike Pence's defiance of Donald Trump on January 6 earned him a standing ovation from Republican lawmakers at a meeting on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas apparently praised Pence for continuing to count Electoral College votes to certify President Joe Biden's victory last year even after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol in a bid to stop the process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
WLNS

POLICE: Motorcyclist killed in Lansing crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are still investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday afternoon. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Hughes Rd at 4:18 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Gravel truck overturns in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –A gravel truck driver suffered minor injuries when their vehicle turned on it’s side on an exit ramp Wednesday. The crash happened at the US-23 north ramp to I-96 west, according to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account. All lanes of I-96...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#House#Democrats
WLNS

Michigan minimum wage could see increase soon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The minimum wage could be raised here in Michigan. This comes after a Michigan judge restored an old law that cut the minimum wage and paid sick leave initiatives back in 2018. While some officials say this could be a disadvantage to small businesses and restaurants, some local businesses have already […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Car crashes into Michigan State Police vehicle

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State Police car sustained serious damage on Tuesday after another vehicle crashed into it. At around 6:00 p.m., troopers from the Brighton Post were responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on. While traveling southbound on Old US-23, a car traveling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy