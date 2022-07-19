ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US: China Not Doing Enough to Avert African Food Crisis

By VOA News
Voice of America
 4 days ago

The U.S. aid chief is urging nations to do more to avert a food crisis in East Africa and singled out China for not doing enough. Samantha Power, the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated the food crisis in the Horn...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

USAID Chief Visits Horn of Africa Amid Severe Regional Hunger Crisis

Nairobi — U.S. aid officials are calling on countries in the Horn of Africa to speak out against the Russian government's blockade of Ukrainian ports, which have held back grain exports needed to feed millions of hungry people in the region. Officials also are pleading with armed groups in Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan to allow free passage of foodstuff in areas under their control.
Voice of America

WFP Chief Raises Alarm on Potential Food Shortages in 2023

New york — World Food Program chief David Beasley raised the alarm Wednesday on Capitol Hill about the possibility of global food shortages next year if Russia does not lift its blockade of Ukrainian grain exports and send its own fertilizer to world markets. “And that is going to...
Voice of America

Biden Plans Talks With China's Xi Soon

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Maryland — U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, by the end of the month at a time of simmering tensions between the countries over Taiwan and trade. "I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10...
Voice of America

Iran Doesn't Want Nuclear Deal, British Intelligence Chief Says

Aspen, colorado — Britain's intelligence chief said Thursday that he was skeptical that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants to revive a nuclear deal with world powers but that Tehran won't try to halt talks. Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, said he...
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
CBS News

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes the White House officials testifying about Trump in Jan. 6 hearings - "The Takeout"

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes Cassidy Hutchinson and other top Trump officials who have testified against former President Trump before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. "She's a lifelong Republican," Mulvaney said of Hutchinson on "The Takeout." "She worked for Ted Cruz....
Voice of America

Calls Rise in US Congress to Designate Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism

As the war in Ukraine approaches the end of its fifth month and Russian attacks on civilian sites are reported on a near-daily basis, pressure is mounting on the Biden administration to officially designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. This week, according to reporting by Politico, House Speaker...
Voice of America

Juggernaut SpaceX Poised to Shatter Launch Record

A private spaceflight company launches its way into history. Plus, a look back at the start of what is now a tenuous stellar partnership, and we remember the first manned mission to the moon. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
Voice of America

Deal Signed to Get Ukrainian Grain to Global Markets

New York — In a major breakthrough, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement in Istanbul Friday that aims to get millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to world markets and ease a growing food crisis for millions in the developing world. "You have overcome obstacles and put aside differences...
The Associated Press

Hytera Upgrades Communication System for Makkah Metro to Safeguard Hajj in Saudi Arabia

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- Hytera, the global leading provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, is pleased to announce that the modern Hytera metro communication system specially upgraded for the Makkah Metro is put into operation. This highly integrated and customized system has proven to be helpful in assisting the Makkah Metro to improve the operational efficiency during the busy Hajj season which gathered more than 1 million pilgrims from around the world this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005468/en/ Hytera dispatching system in the control center of Makkah Metro (Photo: Business Wire)
Voice of America

Top US Defense Officials See ‘Grinding War of Attrition’ in Ukraine

As Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska reminded the U.S. Congress of the human costs of Russia’s invasion of her country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow’s military aims were no longer confined only to the east of the country. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America

Prominent US Cartoonist Turns Eyes to War in Ukraine

Steve Brodner is a well-known American illustrator, cartoonist, journalist, author and educator, but his latest cartoons have been focused on Ukraine. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Some of the video by Aleksandr Barash and Dmitry Vershinin.
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 22

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:35 a.m.: The Russian defense ministry says its forces have destroyed four of the U.S.-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) being used by Ukraine, reports Reuters.
Voice of America

Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe Accused of Bullying Media

HARARE, ZIMBABWE — The Media Alliance of Zimbabwe has condemned the Chinese embassy in Harare for threatening a weekly newspaper after it published articles on violations by Chinese mining companies. The group says the embassy threatened to take unspecified "strong countermeasures" against The Standard newspaper, which the alliance called...
Voice of America

China Pushes to Quell Protests Over Billion-Dollar Banking Scandal

Taipei, taiwan — Chinese authorities are moving quickly to thwart more public discontent after hundreds of bank depositors held a rare protest last week outside government offices in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province. The central bank regulator, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), said that it would...
Voice of America

Ukrainian First Lady’s Washington Trip Bearing Results, President Says

WASHINGTON — The results of the Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington are beginning to materialize, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address Thursday. Zalenskyy said U.S. Senators James Risch, Benjamin Cardin, Roger Wicker, Richard Blumenthal, Rob Portman, Jeanne Shaheen and Lindsey Graham presented...
