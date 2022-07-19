ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel B's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte contacted domestic abuse charity Women's Aid for which she is a patron, telling bosses she was lying about being a victim

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Mel B's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte contacted domestic abuse charity Women's Aid in a bid to get them to drop her as their patron.

The film producer, 47, contacted the organisation and told them she was lying about the being a victim of abuse.

He told the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast: 'I said, "Hey, Melanie is clearly telling you lies. Don’t believe me, I have all of the proof from forensic accountants right before we went to court".'

Tough times: Mel B's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte contacted domestic abuse charity Women's Aid in a bid to get them to drop her as their patron (Mel pictured in January)

However, Stephen told the podcast host Alexis that the charity refused to engage with him.

Spice Girls singer Melanie has been a patron for Woman's Aid since 2018 after she left was she claims was an abusive relationship, something Stephen strongly denies.

A Women’s Aid spokeswoman told MailOnline: 'If contacted by an alleged perpetrator of domestic abuse, we refer them onto Respect, a national charity which has expertise in working with domestic abuse perpetrators, that we work closely with.'

Claims: The film producer, 47, contacted the organisation and told them she was lying about the being a victim of abuse (Stephen pictured in September)

A representative for Melanie declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.

Stephen also said that Mel reaching an out of court settlement of £2million in a 2019 defamation case with former nanny Lorraine Gilles, who she called a 'prostitute', should have seen her excluded from the role.

Mel claimed Stephen got Lorraine pregnant and coerced her into threesomes, something Stephen and Lorraine deny.

Well-deserved: Mel B received her MBE for services to domestic violence victims from Prince William at Buckingham Palace in May

In May, Mel received an MBE for services to domestic violence victims from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

The Woman's Aid patron dedicated her MBE to other people who suffered in abusive relationships.

Speaking to The Sun about learning she had received the honour, she said: 'I thought about all the women I've met over the past few years who have been through terrible situations, women who have died, women who are still suffering.

'This, for me, was all about them. It still is.'

Happy moment: The Spice Girl, 46, who was accompanied by proud mum Andrea, was named in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women

She continued: 'Receiving that letter telling me about the MBE... it was the first time I thought that I'd done something.

'Not as a Spice Girl, but as Melanie Brown - this working-class, mixed-race kid from Leeds who has always done her own thing, regardless.

'That made me feel incredibly proud of myself, of all women who've been through similar experiences and of all the people who have helped me along this path.'

Melanie split from her film producer ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 after a decade.

She claimed in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had suffered abuse - allegations Belafonte has repeatedly denied.

For free and confidential support call Refuge's freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or click here.

Moment to remember: Mel could not keep the smile from her face as proudly as she received the reputable accolade from Prince William 

Comments / 34

Paula Sanders
4d ago

Stephen is like a con and after all these years he needs to leave her alone ,it's sad to try to fly using someone else's wings

Reply(1)
34
Bernetta Parker
1d ago

Let's not forget one thing abuse is not just physical is mentally and emotionally. So there's no telling what he was saying or what was he telling her or making her feel like she was abused

Reply(1)
6
James Walters
3d ago

After watching years of violent physical abuse my friend suffered at the hands of his wife, who then filed charges to frame him as the domestic abuser, I do NOT believe Mel B. Plus she already has a serious documented history of mental issues

Reply(7)
10
Daily Mail

'There's a lot that I could say about that woman, but I'll let others spill the beans': Ex-wife of Penny Mordaunt's former partner hints at feud with Tory leadership frontrunner

The ex-wife of Penny Mordaunt's former partner has hinted at a feud with the Tory leadership frontrunner. Liz Lyon had been married to classical singer Ian for almost a decade when in 2009 he grew close to Ms Mordaunt. The couple dated until around 2016. Asked about the Tory MP,...
CELEBRITIES
