Public Health

Covid pill is ‘a better weapon than jab’ and will revolutionise our protection to virus

By Nick McDermott
 4 days ago

A “VACCINE in a pill” promises to revolutionise our Covid armoury.

The no-jab treatment triggers a robust immune response in the nose and throat — our first line of defence against the virus.

Vaxart boss Dr Sean Tucker hailed the 'antibody potential'

Fresh trial data shows the pill can last up to a year and work against several variants.

Experts said that it could be the first to offer “sterilising” immunity — stopping an individual from catching the virus.

They also hope the pill, from US firm Vaxart, could be much better at stopping spread.

Larger trials are planned, with the tablet potentially on the market in late 2023.

Vaxart boss Dr Sean Tucker hailed the “antibody potential”.

It comes as one in 19 Brits are infected.

Christine Lobo Seth
3d ago

My neighbor took the pill and had to be hospitalized for a week as she developed pancreatitis! Her doc said that he did not know that she would react to the pill this way.

Jan Bengston
3d ago

And make it easier to kill more people. I won't take it, and that will save my life. AFTER Jesus of course. This is a way to conform us to CONTROL.

WAKE UP America!
3d ago

I’ll stick with my own healthy immunity: no vaxx, so I’ve still got t-cells!!!!

