Anya Taylor-Joy 'secretly marries rocker boyfriend Malcolm McRae in a low-key courthouse wedding' after one year of dating

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Anya Taylor-Joy has secretly married her boyfriend Malcolm McRae after one year of dating, Page Six reported on Monday.

The actress, 26, and the musician, 27, tied the knot in a modest courthouse ceremony in the United States, according to sources.

Anya and Malcom are said to be planning a larger ceremony with friends and family once the actress wraps filming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, in Australia and is able to return home to Los Angeles for a longer period.

The couple confirmed their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in late March, but are said to have been dating for over a year.

The Queen's Gambit star first sparked engagement rumours last month when she was seen sporting a dazzling diamond on her ring finger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGmhz_0gkDbDa000
Newlyweds: Anya Taylor-Joy has secretly married her boyfriend Malcolm McRae after one year of dating (pictured together during their red carpet debut in March)

DailyMail.com has reached out to a representative for Anya requesting comment about the alleged nuptials.

The source claimed the actress jetted back to Australia shortly after the wedding to resume filming Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

She's starring as a younger version of Charlize Theron's character in the earlier film, which saw Tom Hardy take over the Mad Max title character from Mel Gibson.

The couple have been rumored to be engaged after Anya was spotted in June wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

She has been seen several times since then with the same ring, mostly recently in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, after the reported wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9ntw_0gkDbDa000
Happy couple: The actress, 26, and the musician, 27, tied the knot in a modest courthouse ceremony in the United States, according to sources (pictured in April) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YC8ne_0gkDbDa000
Hints: They sparked engagement rumors in June when Taylor-Joy was spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand, which she has worn multiple times in public; seen July 9 in Sydney

The lovebirds have been red-carpet official since making an appearance after the Academy Awards at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but a source told Page Six that they have been dating for over a year.

Prior to her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in 2021, they were spotted kissing in May of that year.

McRae, an Alabama native, has dabbled in acting, but his primary interest is playing guitar and piano in his rock duo More alongside bandmate Kane Ritchotte.

In July 2021, The Sun reported that McRae had 'practically moved into [Taylor-Joy's] L.A. home.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djf9a_0gkDbDa000
Back to work: Afterward, they jetted back to Australia, where Taylor-Joy is filming the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa; seen in April in London

Anya has mostly stayed quiet about her relationship, but she offered a rare comment about him to British Vogue in March when she described some of their favorite activities at home.

'I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby,' she said. 'I see reading as something that I have to do.

'He loved it because he's the same. I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.'

She also noted that the occasionally long-distance nature of their relationship could be trying on her, though they seem to have made it work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxpBz_0gkDbDa000
It's official: They were linked in the spring of 2021, and went red carpet official at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March of this year; seen at the event in Beverly Hills

'Yes, it is [hard], but it's also kind of great because when you're together you're really valuing the time that you have.

'Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast,' she added.

The couple went Instagram official in October when McRae shared a sweet photo of the two to his Instagram account.

'Oof supremely happy,' he captioned a sweet photo of himself holding hands with Taylor-Joy as they beamed in a reflection on a window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWggD_0gkDbDa000
Too cute! The couple went Instagram official in October when McRae shared a sweet photo of the two to his Instagram account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGLz4_0gkDbDa000
Lovebirds: 'Oof supremely happy,' he captioned a sweet photo of himself holding hands with Taylor-Joy as they beamed in a reflection on a window

